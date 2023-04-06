Bobby Kennedy Jr. participates in an act in May 2019 before the Capitol in Albany (New York). Hans Pennink (AP)

The only one dynasty The US is reluctant to stay away from power, as demonstrated by the step forward, in the direction of the White House, just taken by one of its members. The environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has submitted the documentation to the Federal Election Commission to run for the 2024 presidential elections for the Democratic Party. The process was confirmed this Wednesday by his campaign treasurer, John E. Sullivan.

The 69-year-old candidate is the son of former New York senator, United States attorney general and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968, and the nephew of President John F. Kennedy, who had suffered the same fate for five years. before. The patrician air of the family, and its tragic wake, once again stand as protagonists of the foam of the days of Washington.

Kennedy Jr, the second candidate in the Democratic primary after Marianne Williamson, a self-help guru, was nominated in March, is a well-known anti-vaccine activist who has spread information linking vaccines to autism, with the help of the organization he founded, Children’s Health Defense, very active in the anti-vaccination cause. She has also attacked the coronavirus vaccine and has criticized the federal government’s management of the pandemic, in the hands of her co-religionist theorists.

Already in 2019, before the declaration of a health emergency due to covid-19, three members of his family – his sister Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, his brother Joseph P. Kennedy II and his niece Maeve Kennedy McKean – strongly denounced his opinions in an article in opinion in Politicalaccusing him of encouraging “a disinformation campaign that is having heartbreaking – and deadly – consequences.”

Last year Kennedy Jr went so far as to invoke Nazi Germany in an anti-vaccine speech delivered in Washington. A year earlier, when the pandemic was raging in the US – it has caused more than a million deaths in the country – the Instagram social network deleted his account “for repeatedly sharing discredited claims about the coronavirus or vaccines.” That year, the skepticism inoculated by the anti-vaxxers caused the vaccination figures to plummet.

More commendable is his side as a lawyer specializing in the environment and a confessed environmentalist. As a specialist, Kennedy worked with a group that led the cleanup of the Hudson River. He also worked for the Natural Resources Defense Council and co-founded an environmental law firm.

Regarding his political aspirations, Bobby, as he is known – the usual treatment in the US is only his first name – released the hare when he tweeted in March that he was considering the possibility of running for the 2024 presidential elections, while the leader of the ranks Democrat Joe Biden has yet to make his decision public. “If I can raise the money and mobilize enough people to win, I’m going to run,” he said then on the social network, referring his followers to his website. “Let Bobby know you want to see his leadership in the White House,” the site says as he asks for donations.

Bobby is the latest in a long line of Kennedys to go into politics. His sister Kathleen was lieutenant governor of Maryland from 1995 to 2003; his brother Joseph, a congressman from Massachusetts, the family feud, from 1987 to 1999; and his brother Chris, an unsuccessful candidate for governor of Illinois in 2018. The last Kennedy to hold elected office was his nephew Joe Kennedy III, a former representative from Massachusetts who he lost a Democratic Senate primary in 2020. Caroline Kennedy, daughter of assassinated former President Kennedy, is currently the US ambassador to Australia.

The irruption of a Kennedy can give rhythm to the Democratic primaries, in a latent state compared to the much more crowded Republican side. There are already four candidates: former President Donald Trump, who, despite his legal problems, leads the polls; former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. Two party heavyweights, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, continue to defoliate the daisy.

