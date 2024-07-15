The hedge funds Multi-strategy investment firms have become the investment vehicle of the moment on Wall Street. Following the success of brands such as Citadel and Millennium, other firms seeking to emulate them have emerged one after another. They are often promoted by managers from the two major firms who want to become independent. The latest to do so has been Robert Bobby Jain, a former top executive at Millennium, which has raised $5.3 billion for its new multi-strategy fund, is the latest big guest at the multi-billion-dollar party for a type of vehicle that has grown like wildfire.

The world of the hedge funds It was a revolution in finance that allowed all kinds of strategies to be systematized, some already existing and others new. Unlike traditional investment funds, which —simplifying— try to select a portfolio of quality assets that appreciate in the long term, within their investment universe (fixed income, variable income, sectors, geographic areas…) hedge funds They were looking for untapped approaches and opportunities. Some specialized in arbitrage (unjustified price differences), others in events (such as mergers, takeover bids), others in bearish attacks (against overvalued companies), some used advanced quantitative methods, others made more instinctive decisions, some created new ways of approaching derivatives, bond markets, stock market investing… And then there are those who do all of that at the same time: they are the hedge funds multistrategy.

These firms centralise issues such as access to capital, risk management, macroeconomic analysis, technological platform and other corporate functions, but then have great flexibility and a kind of internal competition to see who provides the best investment strategies. Each team is responsible for investing with its strategy and in its market. Diversification reduces risk and allows for high returns even in adverse environments. In fact, this is when they show their full potential. They have become an alternative to other forms of investment such as venture capital funds. One person in the sector compares them to a general hospital, with some centralised functions, but with specialists in the different pathologies.

The remuneration of the dozens or hundreds of managers depends not so much on the profits of the group, but on the profitability of the portfolio they manage. If they do well, the group gives them more funds to manage. If they do poorly, they are fired. The sector is governed by a savage meritocracy, but it is also marked by a war for talent, with huge bonuses and incentives for successful managers.

Ken Griffin, the founder of Citadel, has become the 34th richest man in the world, with a fortune valued at $41.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, thanks to the firm he founded in 1990. Citadel is multi-strategy because it has macro, stock, commodities, quantitative investing units, and then within each of those areas it is also multi-strategy, because it is organized into so-called pods, each with its own mini-strategy within that market.

Griffin is a pioneer in hiring mathematicians and introducing algorithm-based computer programs to predict market behavior. He pays his successful employees a fortune and has plenty to choose from. “Our ability to hire experienced professionals at Citadel is unmatched,” he said in his statement. final letter to investors“This year, for example, we have received over 100,000 applications from undergraduate and graduate students for positions in our full-time and internship programs within the Citadel family. We will select a small fraction of 1% of these incredibly talented applicants, maintaining the exceptionally high standards we set for talent.”

The founder of Millennium, the other hedge fund The most successful multi-strategy manager is Izzy Englander, whose personal fortune is valued at $13.3 billion. While Citadel operates more hierarchically and uniformly (within the relative internal competition between portfolio managers), Millennium’s operations have always been more decentralized, with its advantages and disadvantages. One industry insider compares it to an airport that rents out its fingers and the check-in counters, but let each one operate in its own way.

Setting out on your own path

Bobby Jain is launching his new hedge fund after leaving Millennium. He worked for more than two decades at Credit Suisse, where he held various positions, including that of global head of asset management. At Millennium he shared the role of Chief Investment Officer with Englander. During his seven years there, he helped the giant drive new strategies, hire staff, upgrade technologies and develop its risk control system. During his time there, Millennium’s assets doubled to $60 billion. Then Jain, married with three children, with whom he lives in Manhattan, New York, felt the need to strike out on his own.

Jain Global makes the biggest debut since ExodusPoint Capital Management’s record-breaking debut, hedge fund founded by Michael Gelband, another Millennium employee who left the firm and which raised $8 billion for its launch in 2018. Another alumnus of the same firm, the Spaniard Diego Megía, has also joined the party, whose firm Taula Capital Management has just started operating with around $5 billion. While Gelband broke ties with his ExodusMegía left Millennium on good terms and has in fact received €3 billion from his former employer to manage at Taula. Megía was hired by Citadel in 2017 to create and lead a global public bond trading team. After two years at the firm, he joined Millennium in 2019.

Megía’s firm continues to specialise in macro strategies, relative value fixed income and inflation risk bets. Although it has several strategies, it does not have the size, complexity and risk diversification of giants such as Citadel. It is as if a speciality had been split from the general hospital to found a clinic specialising in a specific pathology.

Bobby Jain has been raising funds in a difficult time. hedge funds They had a sweet spot with low interest rates, when investors wanted some return at any cost. Now, some investors are content with what interest rates offer on relatively safe investments. Despite this, Jain Global has hired more than 200 people, including more than 40 portfolio managers who will invest across half a dozen different strategies.

Multi-strategy funds charge fees based on the volume of assets under management (or pass on expenses, depending on the model), but they also take a cut of the results. To attract investors, Jain has offered to make that fee indefinitely 10% of profits for investors who have contributed more than $250 million. For accounts with less than $100 million, the fee will be 15% and for clients in between, 13% of performance.

The investment strategies of the sector’s big firms continue to pay off. Citadel’s flagship fund, Wellington, gained 8.1% in the first half of the year and Millennium, 6.9%, according to Bloomberg data. But when official rates are above 5% – the S&P 500 index has risen by almost 15% through June and the Nasdaq, by 18% – these figures are less impressive. The real party of these hedge funds It is usually when others are doing badly.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter