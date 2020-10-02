Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol are in love with their father Dharmendra. The three have also done films together but Bobby feels that he has a distance relationship with his father Dharmendra. Bobby told that he could not spend much time with his father as Dharmendra was busy shooting. Talking to a magazine, Bobby said that he does a lot of respect for Dharmendra, but has not been very open with him. Bobby feels that his father will still scold him if he is more frank with him.

Bobby said, Papa used to work a lot when we were growing up, due to which we could not spend much time with him. I used to go shooting with him. People’s thinking and behavior at that time was quite different. The relationship between a father and son was not so friendly as it is today. I now take care that my children and I do not have that hesitation. We have a very friendly relationship.

Earlier children used to respect their parents a lot, but could not tell their heart to them. My father always used to complain to me that I do not tell him my heart. He used to ask me to sit and talk to him, but I tell him that even today I am afraid that you should not scold me. So I can never let my children have this fear in my mind.