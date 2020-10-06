Shooting was taking place in England
Bobby told, ‘In the first film Barsaat Bhaiya wanted my introduction and interest. We were in Lake District, England. I had my first shot, I collided with another horse and broke my leg badly. I still have a rod in my leg. I had surgery and I recovered after that. ‘
Completed two and a half decade in film industry
Let me tell you, recently, Bobby completed two and a half decades in Bollywood. His career faltered after his initial success. However, from ‘Race 3’, he again returned to the industry. Recently, he made his digital debut and released two of his web series ‘Class of 83’ and ‘Ashram’.
