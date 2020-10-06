Actor Bobby Deol suffered a serious injury during the shooting of his debut film ‘Barsaat’. Due to this, the rod is still lying in his leg. Bobby himself has revealed this in an interview. Bobby’s accident occurred while he was shooting for the introduction scene. Here their entry is by horse. Bobby said that he collided with another horse and broke his leg due to this. If the injury did not heal on its own, then he had to undergo surgery.

Shooting was taking place in England

Bobby told, ‘In the first film Barsaat Bhaiya wanted my introduction and interest. We were in Lake District, England. I had my first shot, I collided with another horse and broke my leg badly. I still have a rod in my leg. I had surgery and I recovered after that. ‘

Completed two and a half decade in film industry

Let me tell you, recently, Bobby completed two and a half decades in Bollywood. His career faltered after his initial success. However, from ‘Race 3’, he again returned to the industry. Recently, he made his digital debut and released two of his web series ‘Class of 83’ and ‘Ashram’.