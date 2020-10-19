Bobby Deol says that Sunny Deol was completely involved in the production of his debut film Barsaat in 1995. Not only this, Sunny Deol also postponed the shooting of his film for Bobby’s first film. Bobby says, ‘My brother supported me in the same way as his father had supported him at the time of his debut. It is a difficult task to oversee and organize everything in the film. He himself did not shoot his films and kept on working for ‘Barsaat’.
Tiger scene was shot in Italy
Bobby further adds, ‘My debut film was shot in Bangalore, Mysore, Mumbai and Manali. Sunny wanted the score of the entry scene to be increased slightly. He talked to the makers and showed a fight scene from a tiger in Intro Sunny. Bobby shot it with a real tiger in Italy.
My leg was broken while shooting
Bobby explains, ‘After this, Sunny wanted my character to be a little more glamorous in the film. We went to London and shot scenes with horses in the woods there. My leg also broke. I had two subsequent operations. I still have a rod in my feet. However, by then the shooting was over. We also stayed in London for mixing and recording, because Sunny Bhaiya wanted me to rest.
Have worked together in these films
Let me tell you that Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have worked together on screen, in the franchisees of ‘Apne’ and ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’.
