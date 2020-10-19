Sunny Deol is celebrating her 64th birthday on 19 October 2020. While he is known for his strong roles on silverscreen, his decency and spontaneity in personal life has always been a topic of discussion. Sunny Deol’s younger brother Bobby Deol has spoken about his relationship and love with his brother in an interview. Bobby says that Sunny is the world’s best brother.

Bobby’s debut film and Sunny’s hard work

Bobby Deol says that Sunny Deol was completely involved in the production of his debut film Barsaat in 1995. Not only this, Sunny Deol also postponed the shooting of his film for Bobby’s first film. Bobby says, ‘My brother supported me in the same way as his father had supported him at the time of his debut. It is a difficult task to oversee and organize everything in the film. He himself did not shoot his films and kept on working for ‘Barsaat’.

Tiger scene was shot in Italy

Bobby further adds, ‘My debut film was shot in Bangalore, Mysore, Mumbai and Manali. Sunny wanted the score of the entry scene to be increased slightly. He talked to the makers and showed a fight scene from a tiger in Intro Sunny. Bobby shot it with a real tiger in Italy.

My leg was broken while shooting

Bobby explains, ‘After this, Sunny wanted my character to be a little more glamorous in the film. We went to London and shot scenes with horses in the woods there. My leg also broke. I had two subsequent operations. I still have a rod in my feet. However, by then the shooting was over. We also stayed in London for mixing and recording, because Sunny Bhaiya wanted me to rest.

Have worked together in these films

Let me tell you that Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have worked together on screen, in the franchisees of ‘Apne’ and ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’.