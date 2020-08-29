Bobby Deol’s web series ‘Ashram’, recently released on MX Player, is getting good response. Meanwhile, the actor also completed 25 years in the Hindi film industry. Recently, on the debate of nepotism in Bollywood, he said that the industry cannot be sustained for 25 years on the basis of surname.

Bobby told IANS, ‘Only a family background artist cannot be allowed to live in this cut-throat world of films but it can happen on the strength of hard work and talent. To remain in this industry it is necessary that our work is good. Everyone comes from some family, but only your family name can not let you stay in the industry for 25 years.

Parents want children to follow in their footsteps

Bobby continued, ‘Our parents give us good education, upbringing, everything. When children grow up, the doctor wishes to make his child a doctor, the same is for every field. Be it businessmen, be it media, everyone wants their children to follow in their footsteps. My father is an actor, so he thought the same for us. In the beginning there is an advantage, but after that the journey has to be done alone.

Accessed when I received a call from Prakashji’s office

Bobby is appearing in many web series these days. His ‘Class of 83’ has been released before director Prakash Jha’s ‘Ashram’. Talking about this, he says, ‘I have been trying to work with Prakashji since the beginning of my career. He is a veteran and National Award winning film producer. This was the reason that as soon as I got a call to meet his office, I became very excited. When he told me to play this role after narrating the story, I was surprised because nobody had ever thought that I could play such a character as well.