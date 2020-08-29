Parents want children to follow in their footsteps
Bobby continued, ‘Our parents give us good education, upbringing, everything. When children grow up, the doctor wishes to make his child a doctor, the same is for every field. Be it businessmen, be it media, everyone wants their children to follow in their footsteps. My father is an actor, so he thought the same for us. In the beginning there is an advantage, but after that the journey has to be done alone.
Accessed when I received a call from Prakashji’s office
Bobby is appearing in many web series these days. His ‘Class of 83’ has been released before director Prakash Jha’s ‘Ashram’. Talking about this, he says, ‘I have been trying to work with Prakashji since the beginning of my career. He is a veteran and National Award winning film producer. This was the reason that as soon as I got a call to meet his office, I became very excited. When he told me to play this role after narrating the story, I was surprised because nobody had ever thought that I could play such a character as well.
Bobby Deol said – Not sure Prakash Jha offered me ‘Ashram’
.
Leave a Reply