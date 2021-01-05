Neelam was one of the most successful actresses of Bollywood in the 80s and 90s. Born in Bangkok, Neelam made her Bollywood debut in 1984 with the film Jawani and worked in many films after that. Their most successful pairing was with Govinda. Although the bonding of both was also very much discussed in personal life. Neelam’s relationship with Govinda broke down and she became close with Dharmendra’s younger son Bobby Deol. The couple was very serious about their relationship but could not meet.

Actually, Dharmendra Villain emerged in Neelam and Bobby’s relationship. He did not want his son to settle with an actress so he stopped Bobby from going to Neelam. According to media reports, Bobby tried hard to cultivate a relationship with Neelam but Dharmendra did not let his pulse melt and as a result both had to part ways.

Neelam had not blamed anyone for this breakup. He had said that the two had separated by mutual consent and there was no fault of anyone in it. After this, Bobby was married to Tanya, the daughter of a very big businessman. At the same time, Neelam was married to UK businessman Rishi Sethia, who did not last. After this Neelam chose TV actress Sameer Soni as her second partner.