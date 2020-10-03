The stars of Bollywood actor Bobby Deol are on a high these days. Her recently released web series ‘Ashram’ has been well liked by the audience. Bobby, the son of Hindi cinema superstar Dharmendra, rarely talks about his personal life. But recently, during one of his interviews, he talked about many aspects of his personal life.

Bobby said in his interview that he respects his father a lot, but there are distances between them. He said, “When both our brothers were growing up, Dad was quite busy with his films, that’s why we did not get that much opportunity to spend time with him. Earlier the relationship between father and son was very different from today. Was. I live like a friend with my children. In our times, I did not talk to my father openly. Papas often tell me that I do not speak to them freely. They often say that I should talk but I am afraid that I may not get scolded.

Bobby further said, ‘I have a friendship relationship with my children. I don’t want my children to be afraid to talk to me. “Let me tell you that Bobby married Tanya Ahuja in the year 1996. Tanya runs an interior decoration business. Besides, she is also a furniture designer. Tanya Bobby’s film She has also worked as a costume designer in ‘Jurm’ and ‘Nanhe Jaisalmer’. Bobby and Tanya have two sons and both of them stay away from Limelight.