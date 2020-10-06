Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has completed 25 years in the Hindi cinema industry. He started his cine career with the film ‘Barsaat’ released in 1995. On completing his 25 years in Bollywood, Bobby has shared an emotional note on his Instagram account. Along with this, he has thanked his fans.

Bobby Deol has posted a photo of him, written on, 25 years of lights, camera and action. Sharing it with the fans, Bobby wrote in the caption, “I have completed 25 years in films. This journey began in October 1995. It is quite overwhelming and emotional. I proudly say that I have seen many ups and downs in my life. ”

Looking forward to another 25 years with my colleagues at the movies with a promise to be worthy of all your love and support and to entertain you till my end credits roll out! – Bobby Deol (@thedeol) October 5, 2020

He further wrote, “One thing that has taught me these 25 years is to never give up.” Always get up and move forward. I promise to be worthy of all your love and support for waiting another 25 years with my colleagues in films. I will continue to entertain you till my last breath and I promise to keep you entertained till my last credits roll out. Huh.