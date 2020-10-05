Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has completed 25 years working in Bollywood. Bobby, who made his debut with the film ‘Barsat’ in the year 1995, is celebrating the completion of 25 years of his career. Bobby shared a post on social media to express his happiness, to which his first film co-star, Twinkle Khanna, became emotional.

It’s been 25 years at the movies for me .. A journey that started in October of 1995 .. an overwhelming and emotional one. I proudly say, I’ve seen the highs and the lows. The one thing these 25 years have taught me is, to never give up; always bounce back and keep moving ahead! pic.twitter.com/eiX3k1I4VU – Bobby Deol (@thedeol) October 5, 2020

Recently, Twinkle Khanna, while replying to Bobby’s tweet, wrote- ‘I just watched the interview and then tweeted it. My eyes are full. Today our sons are as big as we were when we worked together. Love you loads. Let us tell you that in the year 1995, Bobby Deol and Twinkle Khanna started their film career with the film ‘Barsaat’. Both are now the parents of two children each. Bobby’s son’s name is Aryaman. At the same time, the name of the son of Twinkle and Akshay Kumar is Aarav.

Overwhelmed with the love and affection showered on me !! ???????? This acceptance and appreciation will be my most cherished reward … love you all … Excited for more to come … love love love ❤️# ClassOf83 #Aashram pic.twitter.com/5Z4xyW626d – Bobby Deol (@thedeol) September 1, 2020

At the same time, after completing 25 years of his film, Bobby has shared the posters of his film on social media and wrote – ‘I have been 25 years in films. A journey that began in October 1995. A fabulous and emotional. I proudly say that I have seen many ups and downs during this period. In these 25 years, I learned one thing that never give up, always keep moving forward ‘. Let me tell you that Bobby made his digital debut this year. His web series ‘Claus of 83’ and ‘Ashram’ have been highly appreciated by the audience.