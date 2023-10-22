A century before women’s football gained its current strength, in 1912, a girl was born in England who could well be called, for more reasons than one, the first lady of football: Elizabeth Ellen Milburn, known colloquially as Cissie. She is the link that chained the most famous football family in the history of this game. She saw the light in Ashington, a small northern mining town, almost next to the border with Scotland.

Tanner Milburn was a well-known archer in those regions, he had five children: Jack, George, Cissie, Jim and Stan. The four men followed in his footsteps and had long careers as ball professionals: Jack, George and Jim in what would become the family club, Leeds United. Stan at Chesterfield and then at Leicester.

But, curiously, the one who felt the most passion for number five was Elizabeth. Far away from the dolls, she played balls, she mixed in the games with her brothers and she was, her biographies say, the most naughty and elusive of hers. She dribbled as well as the men, she jumped to head and dreamed of scoring goals. “A thousand times I cursed having been born a woman, otherwise she would have played professionally,” she confessed, smiling, a talkative, energetic and outgoing woman. Their cousin, Jackie Milburn, nicknamed Wor, also participated in those little games, who would be the biggest family star for decades: Jackie Wor, a big, braggadocious centre-forward, would become a famous scorer for Newcastle and the English National Team. Two statues perpetuate him, one near St. James’ Park, the Magpies’ stadium, and another on Station Avenue, Ashington’s main street, because Jackie was the town’s hero.

Cissie surprised the entire Milburn clan by marrying a mining boy who had no attraction for football: he was Robert Charlton. “What have you seen in him…?” they asked themselves in the house. Robert liked boxing and wrestling. They lived in Spartan humility and, shortly after getting married, they had two children who, when they opened their eyes, could already breathe in the smell of leather and liniment from their uncles’ boots and stockings: the oldest, Jackie, and the youngest, Bobby. The Charltons who on July 30, 1966 lifted the world champion crown with England and took the family dynasty to the universal level.

There is a famous photo of Cissie, always radiant, showing a painting in the living room of his house in which his two sons are seen wearing the English jersey, prior to a ’66 World Cup game. They were her pride and also the work of her tenacity and her passion.

Cissie told the journalists who frequently visited her to make notes of her fantastic story linked to this sport, that, as babies, she attended games in Ashington and left them in the stroller behind the locker room. When the roar of the fans was heard after a goal, the little ones were startled and jumped. Then, when they were 11 and 10 years old, she gave them some money for the bus and a snack and they went alone to Newcastle (15 miles away) every two weeks to watch Uncle Jackie’s games. “That was the best,” Bobby remembers. “We tried to get as close to the field as possible to see our uncle, who was the idol of the fans.”

The eldest of the Charlton boys, jovial like his mother, a joker to the max, became a gigantic man (he was 1.91 tall when he arrived in the First Division; they nicknamed him The Giraffe), he painted as a defender and complied with the family’s mandate : He signed for Leeds, of which he would become a legend. The player with the most appearances for the club -773- and 19 years as a star figure in the glory days of the whites, with which he won almost all possible trophies. He debuted at 17 and retired at 36, he never wore another shirt. Later he would be loved in Irish football as a coach, leading the green team for the first time to a European Championship (1988) and two World Cups (1990 and 1994) with great success. Jackie represented the firmness, the mettle of his people and was awarded the Order of the British Empire.

The beginning of the legend

However, there was an eighth pearl in the necklace of the Milburn-Charltons, those northern miners, which would enter the legend of the rectangles: Robert, a boy so exceptionally shy and withdrawn that they thought he was missing some nut. He never spoke. But he listened to his uncles, his cousins, his grandfather, and he already came with the soccer gene. Bobby was barely 10 years old when he began to dazzle the teachers while he was a member of the school team. From there word spread that the youngest of Milburn-Charlton played a lot. Before it was not like now, where he captures young talents at 8 or 9 years old; They were allowed to graze more, they had free will and developed their abilities in the wild.

A Mr Hemingway, who watched him play at school level, wrote to Matt Busby, the famous Manchester United manager, saying that there was a little boy in Northumberland who “delighted in his game”. It seemed serious to Busby; He sent a scout to see him, Joe Armstrong, and although that day Bobby did not stand out as usual, Armstrong was satisfied. He spoke to Cissie and got to the point: “I don’t want to tease you, ma’am, but your son will play for the English team before he is twenty-one.” However, he was not the only one with the information; a barrage of emissaries came to the Charlton house to recruit him. Dad Bob was always at the mine, and we had to talk to his mother about football. Since she had been told that Bobby was good, but a bit slow, she took it upon herself to train him personally. She “I would take him to the park and order him to do fast races of twenty and thirty meters, over and over again. I don’t know if he was of any use, but he got the English National Team cap,” said the determined mother. Jackie had come out to her, but Bobby had to be pushed.

Armstrong went to see him at all the school games to approach the family and convince them, but the educational authorities were reluctant to let scouts in, alert because many of them were looking to do business with the most prominent kids (already in 1953). When they wanted to prevent him from entering he said, “I’m his uncle, Uncle Joe.” And to show greater credibility he was accompanied by his wife, “Aunt Sally.” Despite his strategy, it was not easy for him: “The scouts came every day, sometimes there was one in the living room and another in the kitchen,” Cissie recalled. Eighteen clubs wanted Bobby and promised me the moon. One delegate offered me 800 pounds, another said he had 550 pounds in his briefcase.” A fortune at that time. However, Armstrong’s insistence was rewarded, he took him to Manchester and lodged him in the club’s pension. He was 15 years old. According to the law, he could not sign a contract until he was 17, so he had to work. The club found him a job at a construction site near the stadium. When he turned 17 he made his debut in the First Division, scoring two goals and from then on he was what he was: Sir Bobby Charlton, the greatest English footballer of all time. He was 11 years old when I saw him for the first time and he dazzled me with that semi-bald left-handed man who glided like on skates.

“I’m very lucky, they take me to see all United’s games for free,” he said a few years ago. It can’t be anymore. This Saturday, at the age of 86, Bobby Charlton passed away. England will pay due tribute.

Last tango…

