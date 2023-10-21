World football is mourning the death of the legendary English footballer Bobby Charlton, who died in London, England, aged 86. The 1966 world champion was in Colombia and an anecdote remained from his time in this country: he was imprisoned for robbery.

This particular story occurred in June 1970, days before the World Cup began in Mexico. The England team, which was the current champion, had arrived in Bogotá to play a friendly with the Colombian team. The brand new English players stayed at the Tequendama hotel.

At one point during their stay at the famous hotel in the capital, Charlton and Bobby Moore, another of the figures of the ‘three lions’ team, entered the hotel’s jewelry store to look at the jewelry that was on display. Charlton asked about a gem he liked, but the price seemed too high and they left the place.



However, hours later, the jewelry store employee who served the English stated that they stole a bracelet with diamonds and emeralds.

Although the two players assured that they did not take the jewel, they were detained that day. They were interrogated and then released.

February 6, 1958: 23 people die in a plane crash in Munich, including eight Manchester United players, the coach and two managers. Bobby Charlton (photo) managed to survive. Photo: Archive / TIME

“I sure didn’t see a bracelet encrusted with diamonds and emeralds. “That would have caught my attention,” Charlton explained at the time. according to a phrase quoted by the Spanish newspaper AS.

Sir Bobby Charlton will be remembered as one of the great leaders of Manchester United and for the title almost 60 years ago, the only one – until now – in England.

A world legend

Bobby Charlton was born in Ashington on 11 October 1937 and was an outstanding midfielder, although he was sometimes used as a forward.

Charlton won the European Player of the Year (Ballon d’Or) award in 1966 and is considered the greatest English player of all time.

Furthermore, he is noted as one of the most outstanding footballers in European football. The United stadium is known as the Theater of Dreams, as he once said.

The iconic player was part of the England team in the 1958, 1962, 1966 and 1979 World Cups and stood out for being a leader of his country’s squad.

