English and world football mourns the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest in history: Manchester United’s announcement

One of the greatest footballers in history, as well as one of the most iconic ever, passed away at the age of 86. Sir Bobby Charlton, the absolute flag of Manchester United and the English national team, passed away yesterday. The Manchester club itself, for which he played and subsequently held the role of director, announced his death.

The world of football, yesterday, Saturday 21 October 2023, learned with enormous sadness the news of the death by Bobby Charlton.

He succumbed to an illness that had struck him some time ago and passed away surrounded by the love of his family at the age of 86 years old.

To give the announcement Manchester United took care of it, a club for which Bobby Charlton played and later also held the role of director. Here are the company’s words:

Manchester United is mourning the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and best-loved players in our club’s history. Sir Bobby was a hero to millions of people, not just in Manchester or the UK, but wherever football is played in the world. He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as for his exceptional qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game.

The extraordinary career of Sir Bobby Charlton

Considered the greatest English footballer of all time and one of the best in the world, Charlton represented a lot for United and for the Three Lions national team.

With the Red Devils shirt, worn from 1956 to 1973, he won 3 championships, an FA Cup, 4 Charity Shields and one Champions Cup.

The attacking trident formed together with is memorable George Best And Denis Lawalso represented by a statue of the three of them placed outside Old Trafford, United’s stadium.

The contribution that the champion provided to the project was also fundamental English national team. He played for the Three Lions on more than 100 occasions, scoring around 50 goals and contributing to the legendary victory of 1966 home world championship.

The English national team honored Charlton’s memory by dedicating a to him touching post on social channels.