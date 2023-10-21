The World Cup winner for England and Manchester United great, described by the club as a “giant of the game”, has died aged 86, it was announced on Saturday 21 October.

Charlton was a key player in England’s 1966 World Cup victory and also enjoyed great success at the Manchester United club, which became the first English club to win the Champions League in 1968, a decade after that members of the team died in a plane crash in Munich.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed away peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his family,” a statement on behalf of the Charlton family said.

“His family would like to thank everyone who contributed to his care and the many people who loved and supported him.”

In 2020 it was announced that Charlton had been diagnosed with dementia and, as the disease progressed, he stopped attending games at Old Trafford, Manchester United’s home stadium.

The club posted a photo of Charlton on X, the old Twitter, with the mention: “Words will never be enough.”

Sir Bobby Charlton CBE, 1937-2023. Words will never be enough. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 21, 2023



Charlton’s team’s Champions League victory came ten years after the Munich air disaster, which he and manager Matt Busby survived, but which claimed the lives of eight of their teammates.

The midfielder played in the World Cup alongside his brother Jack, who died aged 85 in 2020, and won 106 caps for England, scoring 49 goals.

He made his debut for Manchester United in 1956 and went on to play 758 games for the Red Devils, scoring 249 goals. Both were long-standing records until surpassed by Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney, respectively.

Charlton won three League titles and an FA Cup at Old Trafford, and after leaving the club in 1973 and becoming Preston manager, he returned to Old Trafford 11 years later as club director. He was knighted in 1994 for his services to football.

“Manchester United is in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the best and most loved players in our club’s history,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“Sir Bobby was a hero to millions not just in Manchester or the UK, but everywhere football is played around the world.”

“He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as for his exceptional qualities as a footballer. “Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game.”

This article was adapted from its original in English.