Former Manchester United footballer Sir Bobby Charlton dies

Former Manchester United footballer Sir Bobby Charlton has died. This is reported on website teams.

The legendary player died at the age of 86. Mancunians expressed their condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased. The team said that the football player was a hero for all fans of the game.

Charlton spent most of his career at Manchester United, for whom he played from 1956 to 1973. In 1968, he won the European Cup with the team. Until 2017, Charlton was the top scorer in the club’s history until Wayne Rooney overtook him.

Together with the England team, Charlton became world champion in 1966. That same year he won the Ballon d’Or, awarded to the best football player of the year. The athlete also won bronze at the 1968 European Championship.