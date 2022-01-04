As already happened in The Mandalorian with the inclusion of Luke Skywalker, everything indicates that a new stellar reappearance will occur in The Book of Boba Fett because any new adventure from the world of Star wars will inevitably be linked to the classic trilogy directed by George lucas. According to a report by the British media The Sun, Harrison ford would return to play Han Solo in the series that is currently airing on Disney plus.

Han Solo’s return?

The publication assured that Ford was on the set of the series The Book of Boba Fett for several days during the filming of Indiana Jones 5 that took place in London , so it is suspected that digital rejuvenation technology would be used again to present Han Solo with an appearance only five years older than he was seen in the events of the Return of the Jedi movie.

Return of the Jedi occurs four years after the Battle of Yavin (Episode IV) and The Book of Boba Fett occurs nine years after that battle in which the first Death Star was destroyed.

Although there is no official confirmation of this rumor, it can be taken into account that Ford had a brief participation in Episode 9 of Star Wars in which digital rejuvenation technology was used for several characters.

In Episode 9 of Star Wars where digital rejuvenation technology was used for several characters. Photo: Daily Mail

When is chapter 2 of The Book of Boba Fett released?

The second episode will come to the virtual platform Disney Plus on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The series will have a total of seven chapters.

What time will The Boba Fett Book, Episode 2 be released?

The second episode of The Book of Boba Fett can be seen from 3.00 am in the case of Peru. Next, we show the schedules of the other countries:

Peru and Colombia: Wednesday, January 5 at 3.00 am

Mexico: Wednesday, January 5 at 2.00 am

Argentina and Chile: Wednesday, January 5 at 5.00 am

Spain: Wednesday, January 5 at 9.00 pm

Trailer of The Book of Boba Fett