It is now available in Disney plus Chapter 2 of The Boba Fett Book. The series from the world of Star wars continues to tell the story of the legendary bounty hunter, turned into a kind of antihero and gangster leader of the Tatooine underworld and has already brought us more than one surprise for the future of the world originated by George lucas.

What surprise character appears in episode 2?

A character that was not expected at all and that has surprised fans is Krrsantan the black, a wookiee bounty hunter who used to commonly work with Jabba the Hutt . He is a mercenary in the service of the cousins ​​of the late Hutt leader on the planet Tatooine. This appearance could mean the confirmation of a new Star Wars series on Disney Plus starring Doctor Aphra.

What is the connection of Krrsantan the black with Dr. Aphra?

Dr. Aphra He is one of the characters of the new canon (in comics) that has the most fans and that has been rumored in a live action series since they confirmed the television plans of the Lucasfilm franchise. Krrsantan the black has an important connection with this doctor because she was a recurring character in his comics and also in those of Darth Vader.

When was chapter 2 of The Book of Boba Fett released?

The second episode arrived on the streaming platform Disney Plus this Wednesday, January 5, 2022 . The season will have a total of seven chapters.

What time was The Book of Boba Fett, Episode 2 released?

The second episode of The Book of Boba Fett could be seen at the following times from:

Peru and Colombia: January 5 at 3.00 am

Mexico: Wednesday, January 5 at 2.00 am

Argentina and Chile: January 5 at 5:00 am

Spain: January 5 at 9.00 pm

Where to see The Boba Fett Book, Chapter 2?

The Boba Fett Book It can be seen exclusively through the Disney Plus streaming platform.

