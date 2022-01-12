Boba Fett’s book is one of the most popular Disney Plus shows to date, as the acclaimed bounty hunter can be seen doing his thing in the company of Fennec Shand to win the throne and lands of Jabba the Hutt. In a series of flashbacks, fans will witness how the protagonist’s adventures are related to some scenes from Star Wars and The mandalorian.

When is The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 3 coming out?

As in the previous installments, the third episode of the series of Disney plus this will come Wednesday, January 12, 2022 . In addition, it was announced that the fiction will have a total of seven chapters.

Boba Fett’s book could feature Harrison Ford as Han Solo. Photo: Disney Plus.

Where to see chapter 3 of The Book of Boba Fett?

The Episode 3 of The Book of Boba Fett It can be seen online on the Disney Plus platform. It should be remembered that, to access any content of the service, it is necessary to pay the required amount on the same website.

What time does the new chapter of The Boba Fett Book premiere?

The third episode of Boba Fett’s book will be available via streaming starting at 3:00 am in the case of Peru. These are the schedules of the other countries:

Peru and Colombia: Wednesday, January 12 at 3.00 am

Mexico: Wednesday, January 12 at 2.00 am

Argentina and Chile: Wednesday, January 12 at 5:00 am

Spain: Wednesday, January 12 at 9:00 p.m.

What happened in episode 2 in The Boba Fett Book?

Chapter 2 of The book of Boba Fett showcased some flashbacks from the bounty hunter’s past. One of them reveals how Boba Fett teamed up with Fennec Shand to find out who tried to kill them. In their search, they both meet the Hutts, known in Star Wars for having ties to criminals.

In another flashback, you could see everything the protagonist did to gain acceptance from the sand dwellers while in captivity. Also, the connections he had with the Tatooine to achieve his goal of having the throne of Jabba the Hutt.

Trailer for The Book of Boba Fett: Episode 3