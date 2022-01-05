After the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett produced good results from the critics, many look forward to the arrival of the second chapter that will follow the adventures of the bounty hunter and Fennec shand. This time, both will seek to gain a good reputation in the underworld of the galaxy and seize the territories that once belonged to Jabba the hutt.

Release date of chapter 2 of The Book of Boba Fett?

The second episode will come to the virtual platform Disney plus the Wednesday, January 5, 2022 . Likewise, it is known that the program will have a total of seven chapters.

What time will The Boba Fett Book, Episode 2 be released?

The second episode of The Boba Fett Book It can be seen online from 3.00 am in the case of Peru. Next, we show the schedules of the other countries:

Peru and Colombia: Wednesday, January 5 at 3.00 am

Mexico: Wednesday, January 5 at 2.00 am

Argentina and Chile: Wednesday, January 5 at 5:00 am

Spain: Wednesday, January 5 at 9.00 pm

Where to see The Boba Fett Book, Chapter 2?

The new installment of The Boba Fett Book can be seen online through the Disney Plus virtual platform.

The Boba Fett Book, Episode 2 – Official Trailer

The reference to the movie Alien

The intro of the premiere chapter is very reminiscent of that of the film Alien, in which they showed us the empty Nostromo until we reached the crew capsules. The same thing happens in the series when we are shown the empty Jabba Palace until we see Boba Fett in a capsule.