It was recently confirmed that EA is working on new video games based on the beloved saga of starwars. Among these is the long-awaited sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order and a couple of other unknown projects. Although this may fill his fans with joy, there is still the memory of an adventure that we are left wanting to see.

Star Wars 1313 It was a video game that was being developed by LucasArts, which unfortunately was cancelled. The little we saw caused great expectation, as it seemed that it would allow us to learn more about this vast universe from the eyes of a bounty hunter. It seems that we were wrong when we said that we were not going to hear from him anymore.

Now we have more idea of ​​what Star Wars 1313 could be

Recently, some leaked gameplay of Star Wars 1313. This shows us more of its mechanics and also has the imposing boba fett as the protagonist. From what you can see it was going to have many similarities with Uncharted something that is not unusual amy henningthe creative director of that series, also worked on this project.

The footage, about three minutes long, was uploaded to Youtube down the channel The Vault. They seem to specialize in releasing videos about some of the failed projects of starwarssince they previously shared some of battle front 3. 1313 could have a lot of potential based on this video. Here we leave them.

It seems that at least part of the game was going to happen in Coruscantthe main planet of The Republic and later the galactic empire. It can be inferred that we would not only see its most luxurious locations in Star Wars 1313, also his underworld. Despite the fact that it was clearly in its early stages, it seems that, once the details were polished, it could have been a visually interesting title.

Now that fans of starwars are in love with bounty hunters thanks to the Mandalorian Y boba fett this game could be a gem. Perhaps if the footage turns out to be a very talked about topic on the internet, someone will be encouraged to revive this project that seemed very interesting. Let’s hope so, because the video left us wanting to experience it on our own. Not you?

