After his sixth World Cup double, Francesco Friedrich simply continued to New York with his crew and celebrated his gold coup in the four-way bob in the US metropolis. The 34-year-old has long since targeted his last big goal-Cortina d’Ampezzo. “Now it is time to go through the days again, to check in all directions with the material, then it goes into the Olympic Winter,” said the two-time double Olympic champion and added to the winter games 2026: “We have a lot of tasks, even if everything is great and we have won everything.”

The perfectionist leaves nothing to chance. He knows that the internal competition such as permanent rival Johannes Lochner is there for every mistake. In the final run in Lake Placid, Lochner laid the best time and was also at the same time with Friedrich. “For the ego, it was again very important that we can keep up with Francesco at the start. This is essential to know for the next winter, ”said Lochner, who was walking his World Cup silver in the legendary Zig-Zags-Pub in Lake Placid with beer. His declaration of war is clear: “I am still here because I want to win gold, that’s my big goal for the Olympic winter. This is only possible if we are at the start. “

In the chaos race he had proven nerve strength and thus fended off the attack by the third-placed British Brad Hall. In the second run, five broke out the ice at the Berchtesgadener in curve, the backlings drove on a bare concrete and were therefore completely flat. He also had a hole in the Haubdeckel. After violent protests, he should only repeat his run. In contrast, the Germans around head coach René Spies made their veto. In the end, the second round was canceled because Friedrich was also stopped in the middle of his start -up preparation at Grün, had to avoid the concrete site and lost valuable time.

Friedrich still won confidently and is now chasing a record. He wants to overtake Bob icon André Lange, who has a silver medal in addition to his four Olympic wins. In Beijing, the Saxon with its Olympic double after gold medals was already equal. The third double gold has long been targeted.

There was still no medal in the title collection of Laura Nolte. The Beijing Olympic champions Nolte and Deborah Levi now filled this gap and raced on the difficult train on Mount van Hoevenberg to the two-way bob. “We were still missing the title, we are just happy,” said Nolte and ran directly into the arms of her parents who traveled. Supplier and girlfriend Levi said happily: “Just horny.”

In the German triple success, Kim Kalicki went to silver with Leonie Fiebig. Defending champion Lisa Buckwitz, who does not yet have as much experience on Mount van Hoevenberg on the train, secured third place with Kira Lipperheide before three US sledges followed. “A crowning glory of the World Cup, especially on the Americans’ home track,” said head coach Spies, who with his teams won nine of the twelve medals in the US state of New York.