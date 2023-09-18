Bob van Dijk, CEO of tech investor Prosus and its parent company Naspers, is resigning immediately. The company has that announced on Monday. No reason is given for his sudden departure. Van Dijk will remain on as an advisor to the boards of directors for another year. He will also supervise “the transition” of his successor. Current head of investments Ervin Tu will be appointed as interim CEO.

The 50-year-old Van Dijk started as CEO at the South African Naspers Group in 2014. When Prosus split off five years later and the tech company made the largest IPO ever in Amsterdam, he was also appointed CEO there. Prosus instantly became the third largest fund in the country in September 2019, after Shell and Unilever. The tech investor has interests in e-commerce companies and meal delivery companies, among others. In 2019, Prosus repeatedly tried to buy Just Eat, but without success. By far the company’s most important asset is its 26 percent minority stake in Chinese web giant Tencent.

His departure marks the end of the years in which Van Dijk, also former CEO of eBay Netherlands and Marktplaats, led the list of highest-paid CEOs in the Netherlands. From research by de Volkskrant it turns out that the Prosus boss earned 57.5 million last year. He received a basic salary of 1.3 million euros, supplemented with bonuses worth 4.1 million euros. That was apart from his pension contribution, reimbursement for other costs and a share package with a value of almost 52 million euros at the time. In 2019 to 2020, Van Dijk also topped the list. A year later he took third place with a salary of 22.9 million euros.