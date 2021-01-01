BOB SO Recruitment 2021: Special vacancy of Specialist Officer in Bank of Baroda has been removed. Of these, 27 are vacancy security officers and 5 are vacancy fire officers. Interested youth can apply online by visiting bankofbaroda.in till 8 January.

In the maximum age limit, relaxation of five years will be given to SC, ST class and three years to OBC class.

pay scale

JMG / SI: 23700 x 980 (7) – 30560 x 1145 (2) – 32850 x 1310 (7) – 42020 Rs.

MMGS II: 31705 x 1145 (1) – 32850 x 1310 (10) – Rs 45950

Application fee

SC, ST, Divyang – Rs 100

Unreserved, OBC, EWS – Rs 600