The passing of Bob Saget He left a deep sadness in colleagues, followers, but especially in his wife. The actor married in 2018 with kelly rizz, host of gastronomic programs. The influencer has spoken for the first time after the death of her husband with a heartfelt message on social networks.

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo’s relationship

Rizzo is a television host and journalist. She and the actor met in 2015, thanks to a mutual friend. Shortly after, Bob wrote her a direct message through the social network Instagram to ask her out, after which the couple announced their engagement in November 2017.

The marriage was very active in social networks. Both collaborated recording videos. In 2021, Saget shared one where he joked about having a crush on an internet personality.

“When you meet a beautiful food influencer on your DMs and marry her…and now I can’t use my kitchen anymore,” the actor wrote.

Kelly Rizzo’s emotional message to Bob Saget

One day after Bob Saget’s funeral, Kelly Rizzo took to her Instagram account to dedicate a post to him. This is the first time she has spoken directly to her followers regarding the death of her husband. Previously, a source close to her told People magazine that she was “in shock.”

“My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I am trying, really trying, not to think that my time was stolen, ”reads the beginning of the influencer’s message.

“How lucky I was to be the one who married the most incredible man on Earth” continues the emotional statement. “I was the one who had to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years.”

The driver continued the message remembering the years they spent together, how happy they were, and also mentioned that between the two they changed their lives for each other. “I was able to be the person who loved and appreciated him. He deserves all the love, every ounce of it. That’s how amazing Bob was. he was love . If you were in his life, you knew he loved you. He never missed the opportunity to tell you,” Rizzo concluded on the popular social network.