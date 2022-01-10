Bob saget He died of unknown causes, until now, and the only thing that is known is that his deceased body was found in a hotel in Orlando. The actor is remembered for his role in the well-known American series Tres por tres and Fuller House.

The news surprised not only his followers, but also his closest friends and co-workers, who expressed their sadness upon hearing the news. One of the first to speak was the screenwriter Craig Thomas, who wrote a lengthy text on his Instagram account.

In that sense, he stated: “I don’t even know what to say about Bob Saget. I loved him and I was fortunate to work with someone so funny, moving, and kind. His role in HIMYM (How I met your mother) was a voice in the future looking back at all the complexity of life with a smile, and that is how I will always remember it (…) ”.

Craig Thomas mourned the death of Bob Saget. Photo: Twitter

His co-worker, with whom he shared on the Full house series, John Stamos was also very sorry for the news. That is why he asserted the following: “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you very much, Bobby.

John Stamos is deeply saddened by the passing of his partner. Photo: Twitter

Comedian Marc Maron posted a tweet that read: “Oh no RIP Bob Saget. Truly one of the nicest and most hilarious guys. Very sad”.