On Friday, January 14, the funeral of Bob Saget, remembered actor from the series Full house, who already rests eternally in Los Angeles. The ceremony was held just five days after his death, with a small event which brought together family and close friends of the comedian.

Kelly Rizzo, wife of Bob Saget during the funeral. Photo: Backgrid

Bob Saget’s Funeral

As reported by the Us weekly media, 100 people attended the service, including relatives and friends from their immediate environment. The private ceremony was organized less than a week after Saget’s death and took place in the cemetery. Forest Lawn, where many other Hollywood legends rest.

“There were a lot of tears, but also a lot of laughter” , the source told the entertainment magazine.

YOU CAN SEE: Bob Saget: reveal new details about the actor’s death

Friends and colleagues of Bob Saget say their last goodbye

Comedians in attendance included Dave Chapelle, Kathy Griffin, Chris Rock, Jimmy Kimmel and Jeff Ross. From the cast of Full house it was possible to see John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Mary-Kate Olsen, and Ashley Olsen.

Comedians Dave Chapelle and Kathy Griifin attended Bob Saget’s funeral. Photo: MEGA

“Today will be the hardest day of my life. God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can and wisdom to know the difference,” he wrote on Twitter we are, who shared a leading role with Saget in the fiction of the 80s and 90s, before attending the funeral.

John Stamos, John Mayer and the Olsen twins also attended the Three by Three actor’s funeral. Photo: MEGA/Backgrid

The ceremony took place according to the precepts of the Jewish tradition, a religion that the actor practiced. Saget’s pallbearers included John Mayer, John Stamos, Davie Coulier, Jeff Ross, Jonathan Silverman, Mike Young, Ted Sarandos, and Steve Hale.