Bob Rafelson, a well-known figure in American culture, has died at his home in Aspen, Colorado, at the age of 89. Double nominee for an Oscar (writing and directing) in 1971 for Five Easy Piecesa road movies about a pianist who established Jack Nicholson as a star, Rafelson gained relevance thanks to other participations in different projects from the sixties. monkies, a popular television series about a musical quartet inspired by the Beatles, is his other great creative reference at the time. In 1967 he won an Emmy. Singer Mike Dolenz, one of the four protagonists of that production, has mourned Rafelson’s death on his social networks.

Although it was Five Easy Pieces the film that catapulted him, his debut came in 1968 with the subversive Head. In 1965, together with another partner, he set up the production company Raybert, which would later be behind the success of Easy Ryder (1969.) Raybert completed eight projects in seven years of existence, but his imprint left the feeling that things could be done differently in Hollywood. In 1981 he directed the postman Always calls two times, with the original script by David Mamet and, again, with Nicholson as the protagonist. The film also meant the relaunch of Jessica Lange’s career, in the doldrums since her impressive debut in King Kong.

Jack Nicholson and Jessica Lange in ‘The Postman Always Rings Twice’.

“I’d rather do other things with my life than stay in Hollywood. There are also other reasons, and that is that most of my films are independent productions and it is very difficult to find financing. I wouldn’t mind if the big studios commissioned me for projects, but I don’t succeed, perhaps because I’m a bit of a problem”, he confessed at the San Sebastián festival, which he opened in 1996 to explain his scant production as a director and the fact that he was almost Always under the radar. There he presented blood and winea thriller again with Nicholson in front of the cameras and with his great themes present (the American man, social and family conditions, desire…).

His last movie was no good deed (2002) a neo noir based on a short story by Dashiell Hammett. But Rafelson had already fulfilled his role many years before, demonstrating with his partners that another Hollywood was possible.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe