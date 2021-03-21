Since in 2013 he joined his destiny to that of Andreu Buenafuente in ‘En el aire’, the popularity of Roberto Enríquez, alias Bob Pop (Madrid, 1971), has not stopped growing. But before television crossed his path, this screenwriter was writing his acid criticisms wherever they left him. This year he has launched his first television series, a fiction based on his own life experiences that will premiere this year on TNT. “I don’t know when, but I hope soon,” says from the editing room who plays himself at the end of the fiction.

-The filming has finished, are you satisfied with the experience?

-I am super satisfied with the experience. It has been long, hard and something that I had never done before, with which I am very satisfied but also with the feeling of having discovered something that I am passionate about very late, but well, very happy.

-‘Fake lost ‘: the title is a declaration of intentions. I don’t know if it’s a way of saying: “This is me and if you don’t like me, don’t even go in to see it”?

-I have to say that the title was a wonderful gift from Andreu Buenafuente, that when he read the scripts I was looking for a title and he said: “Hey, what do you think of this my grandmother used to say?” I loved it first because of what you say is a declaration of intent, but it is also a way of telling the story very well. We are telling my story, which is that of a fag, and lost because the series talks about the search for identity, oxygen, happiness, air … So what at first might sound like a derogatory expression is purely descriptive.

-How did the project come about?

-The project arises because one day they call me from TNT and they tell me that they have been watching some of my collaborations in ‘Late Motiv’, that they like the way I tell my life and why not do a series about me. With the first call, I was shocked because I had never done something like that. And they told me: “Look, you think about it and we will eat one day.” And after a month, we ate, they insisted again and I got fat and I raised the pilot chapter. They asked me if I had a production company and I told them no, but obviously I was going to work with El Terrat, which is my family and on the condition that Berto was by my side. Especially because I respect him a lot professionally and personally and because I wanted to have someone by my side with his critical capacity who would tell me, firstly, if there was a series in which he wanted to tell about my life or not and, secondly, to take the afraid of exposing myself in the brutal way that I was going to do it. And that’s where it all started. It was a writing process of a year or so and then all of the pre-production and all of a sudden we’ve finished filming and are mounting.

-Berto Romero tells in the press release that he has used what he has learned in ‘Look what you’ve done’ to guide you. Does that mean it’s going to have a similar tone?

-It doesn’t have to. ‘Look what you’ve done’ is a wonderful comedy with great autofiction elements and in my series there is less comedy, although there are elements of survival comedy, but it has another tone and another structure. I think there are not going to be too many similarities. The only thing I hope is that it is half as good.

-It is a fiction based on your personal experiences, but how much will there be fiction and how much reality?

-I don’t know (laughs). In the end it is a series that speaks a lot about memory and it is impossible to travel back in time to see exactly if what I remember is exactly how it happened or I have been adorning it over the years. What there is is a lot of truth. That is to say, beyond fiction or non-fiction for me the important thing was the truth and what is in the series is what is in my head, it is what I still remember or reconstruct or even recover from what I saw or felt when I was thirteen, fifteen, twenty years old.

-In other words, we are going to meet an unknown Bob Pop …

-I think so. I think it’s going to be an unexpected series because we go to a part of me that a lot of people don’t know.

-It is presented to the public as an extroverted type, has there been something that has caused you trouble to tell?

-Not because the moment it goes to writing and then filming it already becomes a story that you have to tell well, with which you take away your modesty and above all you resort to the need to explain things as you want the viewer to see it. In fact, I think it has helped me remove the few remaining modesty.

-When one brings those life experiences to the screen, I don’t know if there is a kind of emptiness …

-There is a kind of peace, it’s like you make peace with knots that you had there and above all you turn it into an element to share that I think can generate a very nice conversation about it. In this regard, what I have felt is how cool to have these things to tell and how cool that those things became more bearable because at some point I could tell them.

-What has been the most difficult part of the series?

-The filming has been very hard, I got up a lot early and then he thinks that rolling in a wheelchair is screwed up by the spaces.

-The casting is simply overwhelming, did friendship play in your favor?

-It is that Candela, Alba Flores, Carlos Bardem, Guillermo Toledo, Miguel Rellán… All the people who participated I wanted them to be people with whom I had an emotional affinity because I could not leave this in the hands of anyone. And then I had the enormous fortune that they read the script and they liked it and for me, that someone in that category and who has read so many things, wants to embark on something like that was the first prize. And then working with them has been a pleasure. For me it was very important that the interpreters did not limit themselves to playing a role, but that they interpreted my text, digested it and together we will propose the proposals of their characters.

-Candela has come to say that it is one of the best jobs he has done in his life …

-It is that what Candela does is enormous, but when you see what Bardem does, which is something that has never been seen, it is of enormous generosity and greatness and the rest … I believe that Alba’s records do not have nothing to see, Rellán’s expertise … I am enthusiastic about them and very grateful. But it is also that both Gabriel Sánchez and Carlos González, who are my alter ego, have been a miraculous find.

-You said before that you have the feeling of having discovered something that you love late. Would you like to do similar projects?

-If my body allows it, I would love to.

-With your columns and your interventions in ‘Late Motiv’, you have become one of the most lucid voices on the left. Has it made you many enemies? And above all, when you take out artistic projects like this, should you especially protect yourself?

– I suppose that yes, that I have my legion of ‘haters’ because you are nobody if you do not have it and I hope to have it because if not that I fail my life. It is true that it is no longer a personal project, that there are many people behind this, so I consciously want to invite as many people as possible to this project. It is not that now I am going to be the best friend of Rocío Monasterio, but I do want them to avoid prejudice and approach something that is mine, but that is part of a global project of many other people and that for many Mania that they have me, because the same they discover something that they love. That I don’t want them to stop having mania, which is fine, but I don’t want to take away from them the enjoyment of a wonderful series. I would be very mean if I did not want to invite you to this enjoyment. They do not deserve as much suffering as that of not being able to see ‘Fagot lost’, they have enough to be from the extreme right (laughs).