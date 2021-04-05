In a little mining town in County Durham,
11 kilometers from Sunderland, was born on Thursday 23
January 1919 Bob Paisley.
His parents, he miner, she housewife, they had four
sons. During their education, Bob and his siblings had
to depend on the help of soup kitchens
to be able to supplement their diet.
At age 14, Bob dropped out of school and went to work with his father
in the mine. When he suffered a serious accident, he dedicated himself to being
bricklayer and playing soccer.
In 1937 he was signed by Bishop Auckland after Sunderland
reject it for being “too small”. Signed by three shillings
and six pence per game.
In 1939, at age 20, he crossed the Liverpool in their life. The “reds”
they enrolled him for 25 pounds and they gave him a salary of 8 pounds by
week in season and 6 pounds during the summer.
On September 3, an excited Paisley had to stop his career
after playing two games in reserve. All the
competitions and matches. Had started war.
He was called up to the Army and assigned to the 73rd Regiment
Medium of Artillery. He remained settled in England
and was able to play some games with permission from the seniors
controls. But in 1941 he was posted abroad and not
He would return to his country until 1945.
The troop ship to Egypt took ten weeks
because I had to sail around South Africa.
He was posted to Egypt and participated in the battles of Tobruk
and from El Alamein. He suffered an injury that temporarily left him
blinded by sand from explosions during an attack
of the German aviation.
In 1943 he was transferred to Sicily and in June 1944 he participated with his
unity in the liberation of Rome.
He returned to England in 1945 and during a train journey he met
his future wife, Jessie, a school teacher.
They were married in July 1946 and had two sons and a daughter.
When he returned from the war the Liverpool I was waiting for him.
Made its official debut on January 5, 1946 at a party
third round of the FA Cup. Liverpool won 2-0.
His first goal was scored on May 1, 1948 in a match
League against Wolverhampton.
In January 2020, a
statue with a scene from 1968,
when Paisley shouldered and
he took his future captain off the field,
Emlyn Hughes, injured.
In his first season he helped Liverpool get their
first league title in 24 years. He played 34 of 42 games.
He retired as a player in 1954 but remained at the club as
physiotherapist. It was said that he had the ability to diagnose
the injury of a footballer just by looking at him.
But in 1959 Bill Shankly arrived and transformed the club. Kept
his entire coaching staff and under his direction, with paisley like
assistant, Liverpool conquered:
Following the 1974 FA Cup final, Shankly unexpectedly announced
his retirement and the board appointed Paisley as his replacement.
Paisley, who was a very modest and happy in his role
secondary, he went on to affirm:
Nine years later he retired as the most successful technician on the
history of English football winning:
Was the first coach in win three European Cups and the
first to do it with the same club. In 2014 he was joined Carlo
Ancelotti (although with two different clubs) and in 2018 Zinedine
Zidane, who raised them all with Real Madrid.
At the end of the 82-83 season, this modest man who was a miner,
bricklayer and soldier, loved and respected by players and rivals, and who
took Liverpool to the top of world football, said goodbye afterwards
44 years in the club. He passed away on February 14, 1996 at the age of 77.
