In a little mining town in County Durham, 11 kilometers from Sunderland, was born on Thursday 23 January 1919 Bob Paisley.

His parents, he miner, she housewife, they had four sons. During their education, Bob and his siblings had to depend on the help of soup kitchens to be able to supplement their diet.

At age 14, Bob dropped out of school and went to work with his father in the mine. When he suffered a serious accident, he dedicated himself to being bricklayer and playing soccer. In 1937 he was signed by Bishop Auckland after Sunderland reject it for being “too small”. Signed by three shillings and six pence per game.

In 1939, at age 20, he crossed the Liverpool in their life. The “reds” they enrolled him for 25 pounds and they gave him a salary of 8 pounds by week in season and 6 pounds during the summer. On September 3, an excited Paisley had to stop his career after playing two games in reserve. All the competitions and matches. Had started war.

He was called up to the Army and assigned to the 73rd Regiment Medium of Artillery. He remained settled in England and was able to play some games with permission from the seniors controls. But in 1941 he was posted abroad and not He would return to his country until 1945.

The troop ship to Egypt took ten weeks because I had to sail around South Africa.

He was posted to Egypt and participated in the battles of Tobruk and from El Alamein. He suffered an injury that temporarily left him blinded by sand from explosions during an attack of the German aviation.

In 1943 he was transferred to Sicily and in June 1944 he participated with his unity in the liberation of Rome.

He returned to England in 1945 and during a train journey he met his future wife, Jessie, a school teacher. They were married in July 1946 and had two sons and a daughter.

When he returned from the war the Liverpool I was waiting for him.

Made its official debut on January 5, 1946 at a party third round of the FA Cup. Liverpool won 2-0. His first goal was scored on May 1, 1948 in a match League against Wolverhampton.

In January 2020, a statue with a scene from 1968, when Paisley shouldered and he took his future captain off the field, Emlyn Hughes, injured.

In his first season he helped Liverpool get their first league title in 24 years. He played 34 of 42 games.

He retired as a player in 1954 but remained at the club as physiotherapist. It was said that he had the ability to diagnose the injury of a footballer just by looking at him. But in 1959 Bill Shankly arrived and transformed the club. Kept his entire coaching staff and under his direction, with paisley like assistant, Liverpool conquered:

Following the 1974 FA Cup final, Shankly unexpectedly announced his retirement and the board appointed Paisley as his replacement. Paisley, who was a very modest and happy in his role secondary, he went on to affirm:

Nine years later he retired as the most successful technician on the history of English football winning:

Was the first coach in win three European Cups and the first to do it with the same club. In 2014 he was joined Carlo Ancelotti (although with two different clubs) and in 2018 Zinedine Zidane, who raised them all with Real Madrid.