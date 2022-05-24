In a small mining town in County Durham,
11 kilometers from Sunderland, was born on Thursday 23
January 1919 Bob Paisley.
His parents, he a miner, she a housewife, had four
sons. During his education, Bob and his siblings had
to depend on the aid of the soup kitchens
in order to supplement your diet.
At age 14, Bob dropped out of school and went to work with his father.
in the mine. When he suffered a serious accident, he devoted himself to being
mason and play football.
In 1937 Bishop Auckland signed him after Sunderland
I would reject it for being “too small”. signed for three shillings
and sixpence a game.
In 1939, at the age of 20, he crossed the Liverpool in their life. The “reds”
they signed him up for 25 pounds and gave him a salary 8 pounds for
week in season and 6 pounds during the summer.
On September 3, an excited Paisley had to stop his career
after playing two games in the reserve. All were canceled
competitions and matches. had started war.
He was called up to the Army and assigned to the 73rd Regiment
Medium Artillery. He remained settled in England
and was able to play some games with permission from the high
controls. But in 1941 he was posted abroad and did not
He would return to his country until 1945.
The troopship to Egypt took ten weeks
because he had to sail around South Africa.
He was assigned to Egypt and participated in the battles of Tobruk
and from El Alamein. He suffered an injury that temporarily left him
blinded by sand from explosions during an attack
of German aviation.
In 1943 he was transferred to Sicily and in June 1944 he participated with his
unity in the liberation of Rome.
He returned to England in 1945 and during a train trip he met
his future wife, Jessie, a school teacher.
They were married in July 1946 and had two sons and a daughter.
When he returned from the war Liverpool I was waiting for you.
Made its official debut on January 5, 1946 at a party
of the third round of the FA Cup. Liverpool won 2-0.
His first goal was scored on May 1, 1948 in a game
League against Wolverhampton.
In January 2020, a
statue with a scene from 1968,
when Paisley shouldered and
he took his future captain off the field,
Emlyn Hughes, injured.
In his first season he helped Liverpool get their
first league title in 24 years. He played 34 of 42 games.
He retired as a player in 1954 but remained with the club as
physiotherapist. She was said to have the ability to diagnose
the injury of a footballer just by looking at it.
But in 1959 Bill Shankly arrived and transformed the club. He kept to
all his coaching staff and under his direction, with paisley as
assistant, Liverpool conquered:
Following the 1974 FA Cup Final, Shankly unexpectedly announced
his withdrawal and the board appointed Paisley as his replacement.
Paisley, who was a very modest and happy in his role
Secondary, he went on to state:
Nine years later he retired as the most successful technician on the
history of english football winning:
Was the first coach in win three European Cups and the
first to do it with the same club. In 2014 he joined carlo
Ancelotti (although with two different clubs) and in 2018 Zinedine
Zidane, who raised them all with Real Madrid.
At the end of the 82-83 season, this modest man who was a miner,
mason and soldier, loved and respected by players and rivals, and who
led Liverpool to the top of world football, said goodbye afterwards
44 years in the club. He passed away on February 14, 1996 at the age of 77.
