In a small mining town in County Durham, 11 kilometers from Sunderland, was born on Thursday 23 January 1919 Bob Paisley.

His parents, he a miner, she a housewife, had four sons. During his education, Bob and his siblings had to depend on the aid of the soup kitchens in order to supplement your diet.

At age 14, Bob dropped out of school and went to work with his father. in the mine. When he suffered a serious accident, he devoted himself to being mason and play football. In 1937 Bishop Auckland signed him after Sunderland I would reject it for being “too small”. signed for three shillings and sixpence a game.

In 1939, at the age of 20, he crossed the Liverpool in their life. The “reds” they signed him up for 25 pounds and gave him a salary 8 pounds for week in season and 6 pounds during the summer. On September 3, an excited Paisley had to stop his career after playing two games in the reserve. All were canceled competitions and matches. had started war.

He was called up to the Army and assigned to the 73rd Regiment Medium Artillery. He remained settled in England and was able to play some games with permission from the high controls. But in 1941 he was posted abroad and did not He would return to his country until 1945.

The troopship to Egypt took ten weeks because he had to sail around South Africa.

He was assigned to Egypt and participated in the battles of Tobruk and from El Alamein. He suffered an injury that temporarily left him blinded by sand from explosions during an attack of German aviation.

In 1943 he was transferred to Sicily and in June 1944 he participated with his unity in the liberation of Rome.

He returned to England in 1945 and during a train trip he met his future wife, Jessie, a school teacher. They were married in July 1946 and had two sons and a daughter.

When he returned from the war Liverpool I was waiting for you.

Made its official debut on January 5, 1946 at a party of the third round of the FA Cup. Liverpool won 2-0. His first goal was scored on May 1, 1948 in a game League against Wolverhampton.

In January 2020, a statue with a scene from 1968, when Paisley shouldered and he took his future captain off the field, Emlyn Hughes, injured.

In his first season he helped Liverpool get their first league title in 24 years. He played 34 of 42 games.

He retired as a player in 1954 but remained with the club as physiotherapist. She was said to have the ability to diagnose the injury of a footballer just by looking at it. But in 1959 Bill Shankly arrived and transformed the club. He kept to all his coaching staff and under his direction, with paisley as assistant, Liverpool conquered:

Following the 1974 FA Cup Final, Shankly unexpectedly announced his withdrawal and the board appointed Paisley as his replacement. Paisley, who was a very modest and happy in his role Secondary, he went on to state:

Nine years later he retired as the most successful technician on the history of english football winning:

Was the first coach in win three European Cups and the first to do it with the same club. In 2014 he joined carlo Ancelotti (although with two different clubs) and in 2018 Zinedine Zidane, who raised them all with Real Madrid.