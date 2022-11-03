For those who don’t have much idea, Marvel Studios is working on a series aimed at wonderman, same that little by little is growing in terms of production and gathering its stars. And now, it is beginning to be mentioned that one of the great guests at the party could include the protagonist of Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk.

It was learned earlier this week that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been cast in the lead role of SimonWilliams, also know as Wonder Man. Also the series will bring back Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery, who meets with the director Destin Daniel Cretton. It will be produced by Guest Y Creton. With the clues, everything leads one to believe that the series will focus heavily on Simon’s acting career. Williams.

The media source only mentions that Bob Odenkirk andHe’s the actor the production wants for a special role. Nothing else is known about the role. But according to the history of the comics, Neal Saroyan, who is the agent of SSimon William in the comics, it fits perfectly.

Neal Sarayan was first presented in Wonder Man #1 as agent of William. Although the agents and managers are different, the general population wouldn’t mind if they were swapped. That means Bob It would be perfect for the position.

For now there is no specific date for the premiere of this series.

