Bob Odenkirk (Illinois, 1962) becomes ‘Nobody’ in a true action star. The actor spent two years training to embody the character with the muscle and flexibility he required. ‘Nobody’ revolves around an underrated father and husband, who takes life’s indignities very calmly and never rebels. Yet beneath that apparent exterior he guards an elite assassin, who makes him the deadliest father on his son’s school board. Long known as the cult comedian from ‘Mr. Show ‘, Odenkirk’s career has taken off over the last decade thanks to his role as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman in’ Breaking Bad ‘and later in’ Better Call Saul ‘, now in its sixth season.

-How do you feel about the imminent premiere of ‘Nobody’?

– It is strange that it seems to us an anomaly that we can return to the cinema. The pandemic has left us knocked out, we cannot punch it or shoot it; Rather, it requires patience and consideration. But if there is something that a film like this allows us all, it is to have fun, to fantasize about our feelings, to entertain ourselves in a dark room with company, without getting carried away by the monotony of recent times. An action movie can help us get rid of frustrations.

-Is it true that you have been training for two years to get into the skin of this character?

-I have never felt more fit, but we did not want my muscles to be exaggerated because the character leads a double life. It was important that he be agile, flexible, fast, but not stocky. I have prepared myself so that the public could believe me in this role.

-You have said that this character shares many characteristics with that of ‘Better Call Saul’. What are the similarities?

-They are both true to themselves, two men who allow themselves to be guided by their hearts, quiet, intense, with a sense of humor in short distances. Hutch Mansell is like a baby, confused by her world, desperately trying to figure out what the hell is going on around her and how to fix things. Saul has some of that and it served as the basis for creating Hutch. Let’s say I already knew Hutch when it was my turn to play him.

-As an actor it seems that he tends to choose renegade roles. How does this character fit into your career?

-We all need to evolve and feel the urgency that haunts us at some point in our lives. I like to work in a group, prepare myself, feel that breath that success offers. Shooting an action movie is a challenge, because I had to show another aspect of my personality as an actor. Jason is a guy who can fight back when he’s been hurt or a victim, that’s why we like action movies, because of that fight and I wanted to represent him because it’s not something I can do in my normal life.

– Did you take charge of providing humor to the character?

-It is part of the concept of the story. There is a lot of humor in the film, and I didn’t want the character to come across as an ironic man, or for the audience to see his situation from a funny perspective. I opted for a bold attitude that makes people laugh when the audience identifies with the character.

Bob Odenkirk handing out tow in ‘Nobody’.

-How have you experienced the rebirth of your career in recent years?

– Without a doubt, the variety and richness that one finds on television has helped me a lot. Today there are many more opportunities for the series due to the number of platforms where they are broadcast. These have allowed artists like me to meet and make themselves known to a wider audience.

-Since he filmed ‘Fargo’ he has been committed to surprising the public.

-Indeed. That is a very accurate observation of how I approach my career. As an artist I have many interests, I like to be part of good series and movies, but at the same time I play with other balls in the air.

-You are a great comedian. Does your work in drama or action see it as secondary?

-I face my profession and everything I do with the same attitude. I recognize that there is more texture in drama than in comedy. In comedy you can read the script and discover the motives that move the characters. With dramas, especially after my experience in ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’, the dialogue can lead to an argument, to an inner manipulation that you did not know and that the writers use to plant their seeds.