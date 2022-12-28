Joseph Marley, known as Jo Mersa Marley, has died at the age of 31. The grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley and son of Stephen Marley, he was a singer himself. As reported by the online edition of “Rolling Stone” magazine, the cause of his death has not been officially disclosed.

Several sources, including the always well-informed gossip site TMZ, report that the young artist suffered from asthma. According to Caribbean broadcaster WZPP Radio, Jo Mersa Marley was found in his car on the morning of Tuesday, December 27. Caribbean media reports that he was married and had a daughter.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of artist Joseph Marley, son of reggae star Stephen Marley and grandson of reggae superstar Bob Marley,” Jamaica’s prime minister Andrew Holness wrote on Twitter. “His untimely passing at the young age of 31 is a great loss for the next generation of musicians,” he continued. “May he find eternal rest while we mourn the loss of him.”

This is truly sad news; sending strength to the Marley family at this time. Reposts/video credits @Babsy_grange : pic.twitter.com/OsXQKYOKei —Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) December 28, 2022

“So saddened to hear of the passing of this young king,” Shaggy wrote in an Instagram post. “I send my prayers and condolences to the Marley family,” he adds.

Born in Jamaica in 1992, Jo Mersa Marley moved to Miami at the age of 11. His father Stephen Marley was a member of Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, a band formed with his brothers Ziggy, Sharon and Cedella Marley. Jo Mersa Marley grew up surrounded by music and musicians. After high school, he studied sound engineering and released his own music projects, according to the “People” website. His first Ep, “Comfortable”, was released in 2014. The second, titled “Eternal”, was released in 2021.