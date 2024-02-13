The iconic figure of Bob Marley, undisputed symbol of reggae and global messenger of love and unity, comes to new life on the big screen with the premiere of 'Bob Marley: One Love'. This highly anticipated biopic promises to immerse audiences in Marley's fascinating story as it explores his humble beginnings, his rise to global fame, and the enduring legacy of his groundbreaking music.

Scheduled for release on February 14, 2024 in the United States, 'Bob Marley: the legend' Not only does it offer an intimate portrait of the man behind the myth, but it also celebrates his cultural and social impact across decades. In this article, we break down everything you need to know about the premiere, from the exact date and where to watch it to details about the plot, the star cast and the creative team behind this cinematic work that promises to be a fitting tribute to the reggae legend ​​​​​​.

When is 'Bob Marley: One Love' released in the United States?

The biopic 'Bob Marley: One Love' is scheduled for release in US theaters on February 14, 2024. It was originally scheduled to release on January 12, 2024, but was rescheduled to make way for another project. This date change was not affected by the recently concluded writers' or actors' strike, although it will compete with the premiere of Sony's superhero film 'Madame Web'.

Where to see 'Bob Marley: One Love' in the United States?

'Bob Marley: One Love' It can be enjoyed in various theaters throughout the United States. For example, networks like AMC, Regal and Cinemark will air the movie. To find out the venues and schedules, you can visit the official websites.

What is the 'Bob Marley' movie about?

The film celebrates the life and music of Bob Marley, an iconic figure who inspired generations with his message of love and unity. For the first time on the big screen, discover Marley's powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his groundbreaking music. The plot focuses on her career, follows his rise to fame, and culminates with her untimely death. It focuses especially on the era of the creation of the album 'Exodus', in 1976, after Marley survived an assassination attempt and had to flee his country.

Who plays Bob Marley in the biopic of the reggae icon?

Kingsley Ben-Adir plays the titular role of Bob Marley. Known for his notable appearances in such productions as 'Peaky Blinders,' 'Secret Invasion,' and 'Barbie,' Ben-Adir has been acclaimed for his portrayal of significant black figures, including Barack Obama and Malcolm X in 'The Comey Rule.' and 'One Night in Miami…', respectively. The casting of him as Marley generated controversy among the Jamaican public, but he was cast after a year-long international search.

Who makes up the cast of 'Bob Marley: One Love'?

Below, we leave you the complete list of the cast of the movie 'Bob Marley: One Love', which explores the most important passages in the life of the reggae idol:

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley

Lashana Lynch in the role of Rita Marley

James Norton as Chris Blackwell

Daniel Melville Jr. as Norval Marley

Sevana as Judy Mowatt

Hector Lewis as Carlton Carly Barrett

Tosin Cole as Tyrone Downie

Aston Barrett Jr. as Aston “Family Man” Barrett

Jesse Cilio

Michael Gandolfini

Nadine Marshall

Anthony Welsh

