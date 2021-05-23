The remembered American musician Bob Dylan turns 80 this Monday, May 24, an interpreter who has built a musical career with no less than 39 records and 125 million copies sold around the world.

Recently, stars and music icons like Patti smith Y Chrissie hynde They have expressed their admiration and congratulations to Dylan, who has also been receiving various accolades from the media.

Smith, a singer who had his heyday in the punk movement and who claims to be his follower since adolescence, this weekend dedicated a concert to him at the Kaatsbaan in Tivoli, upstate New York.

On the other hand, Hynde, a rock star and activist, has also paid tribute to the poet by recently releasing the album Standing in the doorway: Chrissie Hynde sings Bob Dylan, in which he sings as a cover nine of his favorite songs by the artist.

For fans of folk, rockabilly, blues and rock in general, listening to Bob Dylan is a necessary task. His songs, in addition to enjoying great poetry, also contain a critical message about the society in which the singer had his heyday.

Such is the depth of his letters that even the University of Tulsa in Oklahoma has an Institute of Studies on Bob dylan in which conferences are currently being held with experts called dylanologists. Chris Haylin, a biographer involved in the symposium, has also recently published the anthological book The double life of Bob Dylan: a restless, hungry feeling, 1941-1966.

The talent of the poet also reached the musical theater with Girl from the north country, which had its premiere in London in 2017 and which arrived in February of last year on Broadway, shortly before the pandemic compromised the functions. However, Dylan confirmed that he was able to make time anonymously to see the show and that he was moved.

But if all the wave of tributes that the singer-songwriter has received throughout his years were not enough, his most remarkable achievement (and perhaps even controversial) in recent times was winning the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016 for “creating new poetic expressions”. The award was added to other of his recognitions like Grammys, an Oscar and a Pulitzer.

Recently, and contrary to what is expected of an artist of his size and age, Dylan took advantage of the pandemic to launch a new album of completely new songs after eight years: Rough and rowdy ways. The album got very good reviews in which many highlighted the theme “Murder most foul”, A 17-minute song that focuses on American history and culture.

Thus, at the age of 80, Dylan remains in a certain way relevant to his most staunch listeners and manifests himself before a generation that, although it is no longer exactly the same one that saw him born, is still the object of analysis, criticism and expression by the legend musician. Not for nothing its theme “Like a Rolling Stone”Is still considered the best song of all time, according to the magazine Rolling stone.