Once you have become a star, it never hurts to get your fame back on track with a biopic about the life of some illustrious person. If we talk about Timothée Chalamet We are talking, then, about a young performer full of character who a few months ago shook the industry with two blockbusters in a row: Wonka and Dune: Part Twoboth produced by Warner. The next thing we will see of him is then the biopic corresponding, which directs James Mangold and is inspired by Bob Dylan.

Of course, the Minnesota singer-songwriter’s career is too chaotic and prolific, so A Complete Unknown focuses only on one phase, for many followers the most interesting: when, in the 60s, the folk protester with acoustic guitars electric rock and ambiguous verses. Chalamet will play Dylan in these turbulent times, and will likely end up receiving a nomination for the Oscar therefore (it is the usual procedure). The film premieres in the US this Christmas and a little later in Spain: here we will have to wait for the next one February 28.

The one who has been able to see it is Bob Dylan himself. The musician has turned to X to give his approval to Chalamet, and to recommend Mangold’s film with succinct joy. “A movie about me called will be released soon. A Complete Unknown (what a title!)“, writes the author of Blowin’ in the Wind. “Timothée Chalamet has the lead role. Timmy is a brilliant actorso I’m sure he’ll be completely believable like me. Or a younger me. Or some other me.”

There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!). Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me. The film’s taken from Elijah… — Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) December 4, 2024

“The film is inspired by Dylan Goes Electric of Elijah Walda book that came out in 2015. It is a fantastic retelling of the events of the early ’60s that led up to the Newport fiasco. After watching the movie, read the book”. Indeed, Mangold co-wrote the script for A Complete Unknown next to Jay Cocks based on the Wald essay that Dylan cites, with such fidelity that the first planned title for the film was Going Electric (later they opted for that A Complete Unknown which refers to one of the verses of the song Like a Rolling Stone).

As for that “Newport fiasco” to which Dylan refers, as every Dylanophile will know, he is alluding to when at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965 the singer-songwriter appeared with an electric guitar and a rock band behind him, causing the audience to boo him and even try to sabotage the performance. It will surely be one of the key moments of A Complete Unknownin whose cast we also find Edward Norton as Pete Seegerto Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo already Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movie and series news? Sign up for our newsletter.