Bob Dylan has always been a vanguard in mistreatment of his audience. He began by frustrating his expectations and has ended up confiscating his cell phones, like the grumpy teacher to the hooligan teenagers. That the public celebrates it says as much about his genius as it does about the masochistic perseverance of the Dylanians, among whom I no longer count myself: a genius can rip me off once or twice; if he cheats on me a third time, it’s my fault. And if he won’t even let me take my phone to tweet that the concert is running out for me, I’m sorry Bob, but I’d rather stay home and put on my Blood on the Tracks.

Although Dylan’s cruelty attracts attention, it is an amateur mania next to that of politicians on the campaign trail. They don’t ban cell phones, but they’ve long imposed obsessive-compulsive conditions. Negotiations for any television debate dwarf the Versailles protocol. The candidates control the times, the shots, the scenery, the light and, of course, the questions. The journalists in charge of moderating them are robbed of something more important than mobile phones: they are turned into highly paid hostesses.

I don’t care so much how many debates there are or how many hands are held. I worry that they adhere to the professional criteria of journalism, that their directors and presenters set the tone and write the scripts, and that the candidates submit to what they escape through speeches without questions and TikTok videos: the informed dialogue with who are trained to interview. I would like them to go out and earn respect, votes and applause without clappers or clauses. Of course, if Bob Dylan, who has already won over his audience before the first chord, is incapable of facing spontaneity, enough to ask a fearful CIS candidate to respect press freedom.

