The statement of this beautiful book contains three fallacies. First, no “philosophy” in the conventional sense can be detected within this drift of 66 records here and there; all the more, there is speculation about love life, human stereotypes, money, destiny. Second, the “modern song” should be considered a joke, and it’s not the only one. There are barely two or three recordings belonging to the 21st century and the bulk of the selected repertoire belongs to the fifties; The shadows of Elvis Presley and, above all, Frank Sinatra hang over most of the texts. Thus, no sign of Woody Guthrie, the singer-songwriter model he admired when he arrived in New York.

More tricky is the third lie. Although signed “Bob Dylan”, this looks like a joint work with Eddie Gorodetsky, successful television host and fanatical collector of record rarities. Gorodetsky was primarily responsible for the organization and content —from the included records to a large part of the Dylanian presentations— of the delicious Theme Time Radio Hour, a program initially broadcast by Sirius Satellite Radio between 2006 and 2009. Gorodetsky is the formidable complement graph of this volume. Thus, the abundant photos that have to do with the manufacture and sale of slates and vinyl records: he is a regular at record stores, a passion that —as far as is known— is not shared by his friend Bob.

And it’s not like Dylan is hiding his debt. The thanks section in Philosophy of modern song It begins like this: “Special thanks to my fishing buddy Eddie Gorodetsky for all the information and wonderful source material.” In fact, there are bits of text—listings, record speculation, snippets of biographies—that seem to have been written by Gorodetsky or a similar scholar.

Did the book have to be fattened until it reached the tonnage—approximately one kilogram—required? It can: it appears to be focused on the gift market. Perhaps there is too much corporate greed in the whole project, as the autographed print run circulated, 900 pre-sale copies at $599 a piece. When they started reaching out to their buyers, they shared photos and discovered that all the signatures were the same! How could it be possible? Simple: an Autopen had been used, a machine that reproduces any signature. Meaning, Dylan hadn’t even touched those books.

The excuses produced blush. That Dylan suffers from vertigo (it is not an impediment, it seems, to get on stage during his extensive tours) and that he would have needed “five assistants” to move the 900 volumes, “something impossible with the social distancing protocols imposed by the covid- 19″. What is astonishing, even more than the fundraising voracity of Bob Dylan SL, is that they were not even aware of the dangerous precedents there: one of his colleagues, Van Morrison, had been caught red-handed —in May of 2021!— dispatching automatic signatures on the expensive version of his denialist album, Latest Record Project.

For the record, these little shenanigans aren’t going to affect Bob Dylan’s staunch reputation as rock’s most “authentic” artist. The interesting thing about Philosophy of modern song is that it reveals other facets of the character. For example, his sense of prudence or the gentleman’s agreement between superstars: songs by the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen or his friend/enemy Joni Mitchell are not selected.

In fact, the only women included among the 66 figures are Cher, Rosemary Clooney, Judy Garland and Nina Simone, none of whom are noted as authors. Perhaps it is not coincidence: Dylan is bellicose in the face of political correctness. In the comment to ‘Poison Love’ (1951), by country duo Johnnie and Jack, interprets it as a warning against “illicit love.” And he continues with a defense of prostitution: “Contrary to what most people think, when you pay for sex with money, that is perhaps the cheapest price there is. Complex relationships are very expensive. Better to go to a whorehouse or a brothel (…). Hopefully you get what you paid for, and walk away unblemished, unscathed.” Curious that I forgot a classic with a similar title —’Poison Ivy’, by the Coasters— which sharply warned against sexually transmitted diseases.

Warning: Dylan’s sense of humor and delight in provocation should not be underestimated. ‘Cheaper to Keep Her’ (1973), from soulman Johnnie Taylor, serves to put together a philippic against family lawyers, experts in divorces and prenuptial agreements. He has been through those trances and has a clean solution: polygamous marriage. And before “the feminists chase me down the street with torches,” he warns that his arrangement also includes polyandry, the woman married to two or more men. Actually, compromise doesn’t seem advisable, seeing as Bob’s list essentially includes obnoxious greedy females (‘Money Honey‘, by Elvis), provocative frivolous (‘Poor Little Fool’by Ricky Nelson), modern witches (‘Witchy Woman‘, from the Eagles), cheerleaders from border canteens (‘Step‘, by Marty Robbins) and even suspected of using black magic (‘Black Magic Woman‘, by Santana).

Seriously now: I don’t think even among the staunchest Dylanians there are many who use the contemporary Dylan as a counselor on matters of the heart or groin. What we expect from Bob are the sparks of wit, the unexpected insights. Thus, when he vindicates the Grateful Dead as a dance band: “They have more in common with Artie Shaw and the bebop than with the Byrds or the Stones. The whirling dervishes are as important an ingredient as any of the many that make up his music. There’s a big difference between the kind of women you see from the stage when you’re with the Stones and what you see when you’re with the Dead. With the Stones it’s like being at a porn festival. With the Dead they look more like the women who appear in the river in the movie O brother! Floating, meandering and elusive as in a dream”.

let’s accept bebop like dance music. Let’s also assume that the decline (and fall?) of the American empire was the work of narcotics: “If you’re wondering how a country sinks, look at drug dealers. Drug dealers in every city walking around with a target on their back, daring anyone to shoot them.”

Are you suggesting a let’s-clean-our-streets, à la Travis Bickle? It could be: the dominant tone is colloquial and Dylan ignores self-censorship. We know that he can make long and sharp arguments, as he did in the Nobel and MusiCares Person of the Year acceptance speeches in 2015. Here he has opted for the scattered and fragmentary. In the sense of jovial provocations that hide fragmentation grenades.

Author: Bob Dylan. Translation: Michael Left. Editorial: Anagram, 2022. Format: soft cover (340 pages. 29.90 euros) and e-book (15.99 euros).

