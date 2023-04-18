The Museum Henriette Polak in Zutphen was opened in the 1970s as a refuge for contemporary painters and sculptors who worked in the figurative tradition of the (post) impressionists. Artists who did interesting things, but got little attention because there were other things in fashion at the time: abstraction, experimentation, minimalism, performance. The movements you know from overview books about post-war art – and from other modern museums. In that respect, the Museum Henriette Polak is still a nice odd duck in the Dutch museum landscape: you always see something different there than elsewhere.

Today, the museum shares a building with the Stedelijk Museum Zutphen and is somewhat affected by a new fashion, which manifests itself mainly in museums for regional history: too much of the available space is devoted to touchscreens and audiovisual presentations about the story behind the art collection. Nevertheless, the collection is attractively presented in the remaining space (the art appears to be able to tell its own story there) and there is one room for temporary exhibitions, in which an artist whose work is in the collection is regularly highlighted.

This spring it will be the painter Bob Buys (1912-1970), a now almost forgotten but fairly well-known and active figure when alive, as the beautifully arranged catalog shows. In addition to being an artist, Buys was also a prolific art critic The Free People and the Haarlems Dagbladboard member of the Hollandse Aquarellistenkring and teacher at the Tilburg art academy and the Gerrit Rietveld Academy in Amsterdam.

Bob Buys, Brittany, 1969. Oil on canvas, 55 x 73 cm. Private collection.

Clumsiness

In a drawn self-portrait at the beginning of the exhibition, he poses as a playboy with a fifties movie star mustache and a choker around his neck. A handy boy, you can see that right away. So handy that he largely manages to disguise his clumsiness in drawing ears and hands with a confident illustrator’s handwriting.

That first impression puts you on guard for the rest of the exhibition. Further on are more skilful but unobtrusive portraits, of a young Rijk de Gooijer, for example, and of Buys’ muse, the Spanish dancer Maria Petrelli. Portraits in which the color areas are bounded by bluish-green outlines. The green lines were a fashion in unfashionable art at the time.

Meanwhile, it seems that Buys warmed more to the landscape than to the human figure. A couple of Amsterdam cityscapes in watercolor and oil paint – again: skilful, but not really distinctive – follow the later, light and colorful French and Spanish landscapes that still make you feel won over. You look from a rocky coast with the painter into the depths, to the Mediterranean Sea. You walk with him on a dusty sand path towards a Catalan village with red tiled roofs. In a painting from 1969, a quiet beach of sand and stones on the Breton coast leads from just before your feet through a warm atmosphere to the distance. And in a view of Saint-Guénolé from that same year, the port town lies under a fiery orange evening sky, made all the more glowing by the cool blue in the shallow water between the rocks in the foreground.

Buys painted the last two landscapes at home in Amsterdam, from earlier sketches and from memories, because in 1969 he was too ill to travel far. In 1970 he died of lung cancer, aged 58. In the two Breton coastal views, the display of dexterity no longer plays such a role. Buys is serious: he tries to transfer precious places and moments from his head to the canvas. He relives them, and we sympathize. The paintings are still privately owned and it is hoped that they can eventually be acquired by the Museum Henriette Polak. It is especially important for a minor master like Bob Buys that his best work is represented in the public art collection.

Exhibition For everything: color. Bob Buys (1912-1970) can be seen until 4 June in Museum Henriette Polak, Zutphen. Information: museumhenriettepolak.nl ●●●●●

