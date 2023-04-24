The Portuguese sociologist Boaventura de Sousa Santos has stated that he “has every interest” in the progress of the investigation of the Center for Social Studies (CES) of Coimbra, which he directed until 2019 and where the cases of sexual harassment reported by several former researchers and a lecturer. In an email sent to EL PAÍS, the scientist points out that he is waiting to be summoned by the CES to give his version of the facts and demands impartiality for the independent commission created in the center to clarify what happened. “It is essential that there be no interference of any kind or from any person, whether they are the accusers or the affected party. And so that whoever has something to say, negative or positive, he can do it freely, ”he wrote.

Boaventura dos Santos pointed out that he has not received any formal complaint and that this prevents him from giving a concrete answer. “I need to have detailed knowledge of the facts that are imputed to me so that I can adequately defend myself against accusations that I consider unfair,” he said.

The sociologist has been accused by five women of taking advantage of his position as CES director and his great intellectual prestige to sexually harass several researchers and a lecturer. The matter came to light with the publication of the book Sexual Misconduct in Academia: Informing an Ethics of Care at the University (Sexual misconduct in academia: on an ethic of care at the university), edited by Routledge, where three former researchers, Lieselotte Viaene, Catarina Laranjeiro and Miye Nadya, published an article in which they spoke of an environment of abuse of power and sexual harassment in an institution that they did not mention but that was quickly identified as the CES. The main author of the article, the anthropologist Lieselotte Viaene, who currently works at the Carlos III University of Madrid and who is currently in Nepal doing field work, declined in an email to answer questions from EL PAÍS.

The publication of the article prompted the statements of two other women, the Brazilian congresswoman Bella Gonçalves and the Argentine activist Moira Millán, who accused the sociologist of having harassed them. In a video that can be seen on YouTube, Millán assured that the professor pounced on her in her apartment, after the dinner that followed a conference that the Mapuche activist gave in Coimbra in 2010. In addition to calling him “macho” and “Violent”, Millán assures that the sociologist has eluded her since then: “He knows that there is a truth that I did not dare to say in 2010 because I was a Mapuche woman activist, I am not an academic.”

The sociologist considers that Millán’s accusation is “absolutely slanderous” and that he lacks evidence. Boaventura de Sousa sent EL PAÍS several emails that he maintains were sent by the activist after their meeting in Coimbra in 2010, written in a cordial tone. In some of them he asks for financial help to face debts or finance professional projects. “Contacts ended in December 2014 and I never heard from her again. Until I came across the false accusation that she has made of me in different media, ”says the scientist.

Boaventura de Sousa recalls the graffiti against him that appeared at the CES between 2017 and 2018 (Outside Boaventura. we all know), which led the institution to create an ethics committee and establish a code of conduct. “Assemblies and various meetings were held in which feminist organizations of different shades were consulted in order to adopt measures to correct possible sexist and violent practices in the institution,” she says. “What I did not know four years ago is that such graffiti was the result of a complaint by an Argentine activist, Moira Millán, who began to publicly and slanderously affirm that I had ‘kidnapped’ her and that I had tried to rape her after an academic activity in the one in which she had participated in the CES ”, she affirms by mail.

In recent days, new cases have emerged about alleged harassment at CES by its founder, which would bring the number of women who accuse him to eight. Brazilian lawyer Daniela Félix represents three women, two Brazilian and one Portuguese, who also consider themselves victims of the sociologist. Félix declared to the Pública investigative journalism agency that she is compiling the documentation to send to the CES commission that is investigating what happened.