Two sport fishermen on the Rafal beach (Cell C), in the Cope Marina. / PACO ALONSO

The maximum protection area in the future Cabo Cope Marine Reserve of Fishing Interest, on the coast of Águilas and Lorca, will be prohibited from anchoring boats: boats will be able to cross it at a speed of less than five knots – less than three knots in the case of jet skis – but they will not be able to dock in the buy strip