The Community highlights the “high consensus” in the decree of the new marine reserve of fishing interest, which will go on public display tomorrow
The maximum protection area in the future Cabo Cope Marine Reserve of Fishing Interest, on the coast of Águilas and Lorca, will be prohibited from anchoring boats: boats will be able to cross it at a speed of less than five knots – less than three knots in the case of jet skis – but they will not be able to dock in the buy strip
