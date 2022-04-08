By Francesco Guarascio

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union governments have frozen around 30 billion euros in assets linked to oligarchs and others sanctioned with ties to the Kremlin, the European Commission said on Friday.

Among the assets are bank accounts, boats, helicopters, real estate and works of art, according to the Commission, the EU’s executive body.

In addition, around €196 billion worth of transactions were blocked, he added.

However, the Commission did not have estimates for the total value of oligarchs’ assets in the European Union.

The volume of frozen assets may also represent only a small portion of the assets believed to be owned by people sanctioned by the bloc after the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The Netherlands alone estimates that around €27 billion in assets in the country and jurisdictions linked to it belonged to blacklisted oligarchs.

Wealthy individuals can use hoards or anonymous shell companies and trust funds to hide their assets, which makes it very difficult to identify them, EU officials and diplomats said, especially in jurisdictions with lax rules on beneficial ownership of companies.

The Commission also said that only about half of the 27 EU countries so far have reported steps taken to freeze assets despite a legal obligation to do so. It did not list the countries that shared information.

Reuters reported in March that several member states were reluctant to publicly share asset data.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat