The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon (11) near the city center, where tourist boats depart. | Photo: Reproduction/WSVN 7 News

A tourist boat collided with a private vessel and injured at least 13 people in Miami, in the US state of Florida. The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon (11) near the city center, where tourist boats depart. There is no confirmation of deaths.

In an interview with Fox News, the Fire Department reported that rescue units were called at around 3:15 pm with information that two vessels had collided in the Fisherman's Channel. Several vehicles went to the scene and provided care to the victims.

According to the Fire Department, at least 13 people were taken to the hospital, and one of them had to be taken by plane. Another 16 passengers who were on board without filing complaints were released.

According to EFE, authorities have not yet revealed the cause of the accident, but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Police are investigating the case.

The website of the tourism company involved in the accident informs that boat trips in the Miami region are offered to people over the age of three, last 45 minutes and cost from US$45 (around R$220).