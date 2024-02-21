Boats | A sailboat sinks at Kaivopuisto pier

The city of Helsinki has made an investigation request to the police about the sinking sailboat.

In Kaivopuistoranta a sailing boat sinks, the owner of which has not been reached.

Helsinki Rumble Unnbom has been wondering about the sailboat sinking in front of Cafe Caruselli for a long time. At the moment, a large part of the boat has already sunk under the water.

Unnbom says that he has been wondering about the sailboat for a long time, because it is located along his daily walk. According to him, it has been there at least since last summer, possibly longer.

Something about how long the boat has been abandoned is told by the moss growing on the deck.

“We've been looking at the sailboat for a long time and worried about what we could do,” says Unnbom.

“It is wrong to leave something like this.”

According to him, there is a note on the boat where the city urges to move it.

City has unsuccessfully tried to reach the owner of the boat, confirms the head of the maritime services unit Ari Maunula by e-mail to HS. According to him, they found out at the end of autumn that the boat was about to sink.

The city has also made an investigation request to the police. According to Maunula, the owner of the boat once had a boat dock in Merisatamanranta.

If the owner cannot be reached, he does not respond to the matter or the investigation request does not proceed, the city intends to apply for a permit to lift the vessel ashore.

In turn, the rescue service has stated that the boat does not cause any immediate harm to the environment. The sinking of the boat could cause environmental harm if, for example, it leaked fuel into the sea. In this case, there is no similar danger because it is a small sailboat.