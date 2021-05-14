Boating Hot boat trade brings poorly maintained and overpriced boats to the market – Chamber of Commerce urges care before making a purchase decision

The buyer of the boat should pay particular attention to the hidden costs of maintaining the boat, such as insurance, maintenance, berth and winter storage. It is a good idea to check the cost of even minor repairs in advance.

Boat shop has been lively this spring, says the Central Chamber of Commerce. The reason behind the accelerated boat trade is seen as the continuing interest rate restrictions that prevent and slow down the planning of trips abroad.

Especially in the private boat market, there are also a lot of poorly maintained boats at an overcharge, says a goods inspector specializing in boats and approved by the Central Chamber of Commerce. Ari Tirkkonen.

Therefore, it is a good idea to check the boat carefully before making a purchase decision. The job of the goods inspector is to look for signs of repair inside the boat and assess the value of the boat. According to Tirkkonen, boat sales are sometimes made even on boats that have run aground, and a well-done boat repair can be difficult to spot from the outside.

“An expert knows how to look for signs of repair inside a boat. The value of the boat may not be reduced by a repair done professionally. Of course, it is possible that the repairs will not be completed indoors, which is not normally accessible, ”says Tirkkonen in a press release from the Central Chamber of Commerce.

At a premium According to Tirkkonen, a purchased boat can cause surprises if the boat has an accident or some other damage. Inspectors are used in damage investigations.

An avid boat buyer should pay particular attention to the hidden costs of maintaining a boat, such as insurance, maintenance, berth and winter storage. It is a good idea to check the cost of even minor repairs in advance.

Tirkkonen reminds that it is also worth ensuring the possibility of a boat mooring before buying a boat. In the most popular areas of the metropolitan area, berths can be under a rock.

The boat spring maintenance includes, for example, ensuring the condition of the batteries and, if necessary, recharging them, as well as the maintenance of the fuel system. Before starting the spring for the first time, always check the machine oils and fluids.

According to Tirkkonen, a boater going on the water must also make sure that the bottom plugs are in place and the bushings are in order.