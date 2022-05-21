Sunday, May 22, 2022
Boating A boat drifting in front of the harbor caused a major sea rescue mission in Vaasa – The owner was found cycling

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 21, 2022
in World Europe
The Western Finland Coast Guard reminds that searches would have been avoided if the boat had been moored at the pier with a good knot.

Poorly A boat moored at the pier led to extensive searches off Vaasa on Saturday, says the Western Finland Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard reported on Twitter about a situation where a boat was sailing in front of the harbor in Vaasa on Saturday morning.

Two Coast Guard units, the Vaasa Maritime Rescue Association, the Ostrobothnian Police, divers from the rescue department and a rescue helicopter from the Swedish side of Umeå were alerted to the search for possible water.

Coast Guard According to the search, which had already begun, the owner of the boat was reached by telephone. The owner was not dependent on water but cycling on land.

The Coast Guard recalls that searches would have been avoided if the boat had been moored at the dock with a decent knot.

