Richard Boateng has become the first signing of the new Cartagena. The Ghanaian midfielder arrives from Alcorcón. His incorporation must bring balance and power to Efesé’s midfield. Boateng, 28, is a proven player in the category, with about 90 games played in LaLiga Smartbank between his time in Oviedo and in Alcorcón, where he has played the last three seasons.

According to the club, Boateng “stands out for his power, for his great physical power and for his ability to reach the opposite area. He is a player with a long journey and with a sense of goal, who can also bring balance to the center of the field, “Cartagena has defined in a statement.

Boateng’s career in Spain began in 2011 when he arrived at Granada CF. From there he left on loan to Cádiz B and later to San Roque de Lepe, to then chain three consecutive seasons in Granada B. His progression did not go unnoticed for the first Nasrid team and He makes his debut in the First Division against Athletic in San Mamés.