After ending your link with him Bayern Munich from Germany, where he won 25 titles, the defender Jerome boateng emigrated to France to become a reinforcement of Olympique Lyon. The question of facing again Lionel messi after the nightmare he experienced, he was not lacking among journalists.
“Of course after this crazy transfer market it is attractive for other players to come to this league. Personally, it’s part of this, but I did not choose it because Messi or other players have come here. Although I always like to face the best in the world, “said the defender who will turn 33 this Friday.
As you continue with your answer, Boateng He spoke about his confrontations with the Rosario star: “I have had good and bad experiences with Messi. That is normal in football. I don’t know if someone has only good ones to face him “, launched, in a query that was directed to the famous “hip break” in 2015, when the Argentine left him collapsed on the floor with a dribble that went viral on the networks.
Of course, as the footballer himself has said, he has also had fruitful experiences against Messi: he faced him and beat him in the one remembered in the final that Germany and Argentina they played in the Maracana Stadium in the 2014 World Cup, where the Teutons were enshrined thanks to a goal from Mario Gotze. They will face each other again …
