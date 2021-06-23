Berlin (DPA)

German football club Hertha Berlin announced today, Wednesday, the return of the Ghanaian to the team, 14 years after his departure from the club. Boateng, who was born in the German capital Berlin, signed a contract until 2022 with his hometown club, in a free transfer deal, after the expiration of his contract with AC Monza, the Italian second-tier side, who failed to advance to the first division.

Since his departure from Hertha in 2007, Prince Boateng has played for 13 different clubs, including Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, England’s Tottenham Hotspur and Spain’s Barcelona.

In a statement, Boateng said: “It’s no secret that I have always looked forward to returning to Hertha Club, the fact that it was finally completed makes me very proud.” Boateng, 34, will work again with sporting director Freddy Bobic, after they won the German Cup in 2018 with Eintracht Frankfurt.

“Kevin-Prince Boateng knows Hertha Berlin, the Bundesliga and Berlin, he will not need long to settle down,” said Bobic.