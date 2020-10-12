Off the pitch, there is no good news for Jerome Boateng. The FC Bayern defender will have to speak out in court in mid-December regarding alleged assault.
On the part of the public prosecutor’s office, Jerome Boateng is accused of having committed willful bodily harm. The central defender of FC Bayern Munich will even have to answer in court.
“The presiding judge has set the date for the main hearing on Thursday, December 10th,” said a district court spokesman image on demand. For the 32-year-old, this also explicitly means that he must appear on the spot as a defendant, that he must be present.
According to the allegations, he is said to have been violent to his former partner in autumn 2018: First, he threw a small candlestick at her in an argument, and there should have been beatings. Video recordings are supposed to support these allegations. The image reports that Boateng denies the allegations.
Last December, a spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office explained the more precise circumstances that need to be investigated and will now be brought to court (via n-tv): “We blame Mr. Boateng for having committed two cases of bodily harm, one simple and the other dangerous, to the detriment of a former partner.” Of course, there is currently a statement against a statement. The main hearing is intended to shed some light on the darkness.
